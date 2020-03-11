Coronavirus Shuts Down New York’s Late Night Studio Audiences

Starting Monday, March 16, New York primarily based late-night displays—The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, Last Week Tonight with John Oliver, Late Night with Seth Meyers, Full Frontal with Samantha Bee, and The Daily Show with Trevor Noah—will all forego are living audiences at their tapings because of coronavirus. The displays and their respective efforts were in verbal exchange, one remark stated, as they’ve monitored the location.

Wednesday’s episode of Full Frontal with Samantha Bee will forego a are living studio target audience as neatly, the display stated in a remark. “Bee says she will instead ‘do the show in front of a mirror, which I actually prefer,’” the remark stated. “Despite the efforts being taken, we still have heard from Sean Spicer that tonight’s taping ‘was the largest audience ever to witness an [taping of Full Frontal], period, both in person and around the globe.’ Wow!”

In its personal remark relating to The Tonight Show and Late Night, NBC stated, “The safety of our guests and employees is our top priority… Per guidance from New York City officials, the company is hoping to do its part to help to decrease the rate of transmission in our communities. Our shows will continue filming on their regular schedule, and currently, there will be no impact on air dates.”

Coronavirus has ended in tournament cancellations and postponements around the globe. Broadcasters in different nations, together with South Korea, started nixing studio audiences weeks in the past. Multiple displays filmed throughout the United States, together with Jeopardy! and Wheel of Fortune, morning displays and daylight hours tv methods, have begun to do the similar.

The Late Show with Stephen Colbert can even transfer ahead with out a studio target audience starting subsequent week, a rep for the display showed.

“There have not been any specific developments at The Ed Sullivan Theater to cause concern for audiences with plans to attend the show tonight, tomorrow, or who have attended in recent weeks,” the display’s remark reads. “For several weeks, the team at the theater has been taking all necessary precautions to protect everyone who enters and works in the theater with enhanced cleaning and sanitizing procedures.”

“For the past several weeks, The Late Show producers have consulted daily to share information with other New York-based late night shows, who will also be moving forward without an audience,” the remark continues. “Our top priority is the safety of our guests and staff.”

A consultant for HBO equipped The Daily Beast with a remark from Last Week Tonight, which showed the collection, which airs weekly on Sundays, would additionally forego a studio target audience this week. “We are taking this precaution in accordance with best practices as outlined by New York City officials,” the remark stated. “We will continue to monitor the situation.”

As with The Late Show, the Comedy Central display’s remark relating to The Daily Show’s are living target audience hiatus emphasised that no tendencies throughout the studio itself were reason for fear for the ones making plans to wait a display sooner than Monday. “Measures have been taken to protect everyone who enters and works in the office and studio with enhanced cleaning and sanitizing procedures,” the remark stated, including, “For the past several weeks, The Daily Show producers have communicated daily with other New York-based late night shows, who will also be moving forward without an audience beginning Monday.”

Representatives for Conan, which motion pictures in California, famous that the display can be on hiatus for the following two weeks—but if the comic returns, a rep informed The Daily Beast Tuesday, the community will review the location all over again. A consultant for The Late Late Show with James Corden didn’t instantly reply to The Daily Beast’s request for remark relating to its personal studio target audience plans going ahead. Representatives for Jimmy Kimmel Live! declined to remark.