Coronavirus news LIVE: UK death toll rises to eight as Covid-19 cases hit 382
THE coronavirus death toll has climbed to eight after a British woman died in Bali.
An Indonesian government spokesman said the 53-year-old woman was ‘critically ill’ before contracting Covid-19.
The death is the first linked to coronavirus in Indonesia, however, the global death toll has surpassed 4,280.
For all the latest news and updates on coronavirus follow our live blog below.