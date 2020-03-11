News 

Coronavirus: ‘Don’t panic, be community-minded’, says loo roll boss

Many folks in the United Kingdom had been stockpiling rest room paper in anticipation of isolation measures.

But there is various rest room paper to move spherical, and capability to make extra – so there is no want to panic, says Tony Richards of Essity on the corporate’s manufacturing unit in Salford.

Filmed through Justin Oliver

Produced through Niall-James Convery

Edited through Dougal Shaw

