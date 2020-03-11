Coronavirus: ‘Don’t panic, be community-minded’, says loo roll boss
Many folks in the United Kingdom had been stockpiling rest room paper in anticipation of isolation measures.
But there is various rest room paper to move spherical, and capability to make extra – so there is no want to panic, says Tony Richards of Essity on the corporate’s manufacturing unit in Salford.
Filmed through Justin Oliver
Produced through Niall-James Convery
Edited through Dougal Shaw