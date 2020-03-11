Congressman Don Beyer Attended House Democrat News Conference After Coronavirus Exposure

Virginia Congressman Don Beyer, who introduced Tuesday he’s going to be self-quarantining after being uncovered to a pal who examined certain for the radical coronavirus, attended a House Democratic press convention this morning.

“This afternoon my wife Megan and I were contacted by the Virginia Department of Health to share details with us about the illness of a friend who tested positive for COVID-19 after dining with us,” Beyer stated in a commentary. Beyer and his spouse meet with their buddy throughout a dinner on February 28. The Virginia Department of Health knowledgeable Beyer that the person examined certain for the virus in a while after their touch.

According to Politico’s Jake Sherman, Beyer had attended a House Democratic press briefing Tuesday morning with a number of journalists. Sherman famous that Beyer had additionally attended a closed-door assembly with Democratic colleagues as of late.

Beyer says neither he nor his spouse have displayed any signs associated with the virus.

“Representing Northern Virginians is an honor and privilege which I love, and I especially hate to be away from the Capitol at this time of national crisis,” the congressman stated. “But I feel strongly that one of the most important contributions people in positions of leadership can make at such times is to share the best advice from experts, and where necessary, to model it in our behavior.”

Beyer’s workplace might be closed for the week. The congressman has been instructed through clinical execs to stay below quarantine till Monday, in keeping with native retailers. He is not going to attend any votes till then.

Beyer joins a rising record of U.S. politicians who at the moment are present process a self-quarantine length over coronavirus issues. Representatives Doug Collins of Georgia, Matt Gaetz of Florida, Paul Gosar of Arizona, Mark Meadows of North Carolina and Senator Ted Cruz of Texas are all below self-quarantine after having come into touch with a person at this 12 months’s Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) who later examined certain for COVID-19.

Democratic Congresswoman Julia Brownley of California introduced on Monday that she’s going to start self-quarantine after a person she had just lately met with just lately was once examined certain for the brand new illness.

Their exposures to the virus have ended in requires D.C. lawmakers to stay at house till the outbreak is contained. However, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi pushed aside the perception. “We are the captains of the ship. We are the last to leave,” she reportedly advised Democrats in a closed-door assembly.