ByeByeBernie Trends After Sanders Campaign Defeated in Key Super Tuesday 2 Races

The hashtag #ByeByeBernie was once trending on social media on after Joe Biden beat Bernie Sanders in the Michigan number one and 3 different Democratic nominating contests on Tuesday.

At the time of writing, the hashtag had reached the highest of U.S. Twitter trending charts with greater than 24,000 posts the use of the word.

Another hashtag aimed toward former vp Biden’s perceived electability—#LoseWithBiden—was once additionally trending on Wednesday morning and featured in greater than 53,000 tweets.

Both hashtags started trending after Biden was once declared winner in 4 of the six Democratic primaries hung on Tuesday, together with the state providing the day’s greatest delegate haul: Michigan.

The ex-vice president received Michigan with 52.nine p.c of the vote 4 years after Sen. Sanders (I-Vt.) recorded a wonder victory over Hillary Clinton in the state all through the 2016 birthday celebration primaries.

A supporter holds a marketing campaign signal as he waits on the front after a marketing campaign rally of Bernie Sanders has been cancelled on March 10, 2020 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Alex Wong/Getty Images

A complete of 125 delegates have been on be offering in the Great Lakes State, or slightly greater than a 3rd of the mixed 352 delegates up for grabs around the March 10 races.

Sen. Sanders had a narrow 0.2 proportion level lead in Washington state, the main providing the second one maximum delegates the day before today, with 67 p.c of votes reported as of four:09 a.m. ET on Wednesday.

He additionally boasted of a bigger 6.1 level lead over Biden in North Dakota, a state providing simply 14 of the 1,991 pledged delegates had to win the Democratic birthday celebration nomination.

In the remainder 3 state contests, the place a minimum of 99 p.c of votes have been reported on Wednesday morning, Biden had received large.

The former vp took the Missouri number one with slightly greater than 60 p.c of vote, and beat his modern rival by means of 66 proportion issues in the deep-red state of Mississippi.

Biden Calls Campaign ‘A Comeback for the Soul of a Nation’ After Primaries

Read extra

Biden additionally received Idaho by means of a smaller 6-point hole that also put him in place to say many of the state’s 20 delegates.

The ex-VP’s general delegate lead over the Vermont senator stood at 160 on the time of writing, with 242 of 352 delegates from the Tuesday races awarded to the applicants.

Sen. Sanders flew again to his house in Burlington, Vermont because the disappointing effects got here thru and a few in the media and in other places argued that the defeats have been a significant blow to his marketing campaign’s probabilities of profitable the Democratic nomination.

Using the hashtag #ByeByeBernie, Twitter consumer indiecitizn wrote, “Ppl tweeting #ByeByeBernie are awful. Imagine feeling proud of blunting progress & telling young folks we have no future; that we’re stuck w/ our student loans; can’t have healthcare; can’t have a habitable planet to live on. What an honorable cause – let’s see how that works out.”

“We can all whine about how mean Biden supporters are on #ByeByeBernie, but none of them would talk shit if Bernie leveraged his movement against the establishment for once,” the YouTuber Anthony Fantano additionally wrote in a tweet.

The modern activist and podcaster Ryan Knight posted, “Bernie has spent his entire career fighting for the working people of this country and we’re not going to beat Trump if you keep spitting in our faces.”

Boston College historian David Sessions additionally wrote in a tweet, “The iron law of the internet remains that only Bernie supporters can make hashtags trend—including, it brings me no pleasure to report, #ByeByeBernie.”

Newsweek has contacted the Sanders 2020 marketing campaign for remark and can replace this tale with any reaction.