Budget 2020: What is Boris Johnson’s economic outlook?

How will Boris Johnson ship the guarantees he made about the United Kingdom economic system?

Ahead of the primary Budget for the reason that top minister took workplace, Politics Live reporter Greg Dawson examines Mr Johnson’s plans for British price range.

Joining him to check the adventure to this point is ex-deputy Prime Minister Michael Heseltine, former Johnson spokesman Guto Harri, and Gerard Lyons, who served as his leader economic adviser.

