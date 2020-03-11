Budget 2020: VAT on e-books and newspapers scrapped

Image copyright

Chancellor Rishi Sunak has introduced the 20% tax on e-books and on-line newspapers, magazines and journals can be abolished on 1 December.

The Publishers’ Association had referred to as it “unfair and illogical”.

And a letter calling for it to be axed used to be signed by means of greater than 600 authors and offered to Parliament in October.

Physical books and periodicals are already exempt – and the EU let member states drop gross sales taxes on digital publications again in October 2018.

“The government expects the publishing industry, including e-booksellers, to pass on the benefit of this relief to consumers,” the Budget states.

Publisher 404 Ink tweeted the “huge” resolution would permit it to promote e-books from its website online once more.

It is unclear whether or not it’s going to additionally follow to audiobooks, that have been no longer particularly discussed within the chancellor’s speech. The Royal National Institute of Blind People (RNIB) instructed BBC News it used to be “seeking clarity” and BBC News has requested the Treasury.

Jim Waterson, media editor on the Guardian newspaper, estimated the transfer may get advantages News UK – writer of the Sun and Times papers – by means of £20m, if it stored the associated fee to shoppers the similar fairly than passing on the saving to subscribers.

Skip Twitter submit by means of @jimwaterson

Very free fag packet numbers:Times has 300,000 on-line subsHypothetically let’s fake all are at £26pm headline charge = source of revenue of £94m a yr together with VAT. If they maintain the associated fee to client the similar, that is a £20m spice up to News UK.

Meanwhile, the FT simply were given *tremendous* loaded.

— Jim Waterson (@jimwaterson) March 11, 2020

A 2018 document by means of the Publishers’ Association estimated universities, libraries, executive departments and the NHS would save as much as £55m a yr because of ditching VAT on virtual publications.