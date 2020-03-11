British woman, 53, killed by coronavirus in Bali on luxury holiday with husband





A BRITISH woman has died in Bali after contracting coronavirus while on a luxury holiday with her husband.

The 53-year-old has become the eighth Brit to die of the killer bug after

The death is the first linked to Covid-19 in the country.

Achmad Yurianto, the government spokesman on efforts to contain the coronavirus, said she had been ‘critically ill’ before the coronavirus diagnosis and contracted the virus abroad.

“At around 2am, the patient with the identity of Case 25 died,” Mr Achmad Yurianto told a press conference.

Yurianto said her husband will be repatriated soon.

It is unknown if he too had been diagnosed with the virus.

The Chair of Bali’s COVID-19 task force, Dewa Made Indra, said his samples have been taken for further testing and he and 21 other close contacts are currently self-quarantined in their respective homes.

“They are all in good health, and have been examined by our doctors at the Health Agency. We are still waiting for lab results from Jakarta,” Indra said, as quoted by The Bali Post.

Indra announced the death late on Wednesday, saying the woman had other underlying medical conditions, including diabetes, hypertension and lung disease.

Dewa said the woman arrived in Bali on holiday on February 29 via Ngurah Rai International Airport with her husband.

She reportedly passed a temperature check but was taken to a private hospital after showing signs on fever on March 3.

She was treated there until March 8 and on March 9 was taken to Sanglah Hospital where she passed away after being admitted in a critical condition.

A Foreign Office spokesperson told Sun Online: “We are supporting the family of a British woman who has died in Indonesia and are in contact with local authorities. Our sympathies and thoughts are with her family at this difficult time.”

More than 119,000 people worldwide have contracted the virus, with more than half of those recovered.

In the UK, six people have died from the virus – with two having passed away abroad

The number of confirmed cases in the UK now stands at 373.

The virus causes mild illness for most people but can severe in older people and those with existing health problems.

