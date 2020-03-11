Biden Speaks After Primary Night Success, Calls Campaign ‘a Comeback for the Soul of a Nation’

Former Vice President Joe Biden spoke to supporters in Philadelphia Tuesday night time as he used to be projected to win the the majority of Super Tuesday 2 states.

“Just over a week ago, many of the pundits declared this candidacy was dead,” Biden mentioned. “Now we’re very much alive. And although there’s a way to go, it looks like we’re going to have another good night.”

“As I said from the beginning, this election is one that has character on the ballot,” Biden persevered. “The character of the candidates, the character of the nation is on the ballot. It’s more than a comeback in my view, our campaign. It’s a comeback for the soul of this nation.”

“This campaign is taking off and I believe we’re going to do well from this point on,” Biden added.

Biden additionally thanked Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders throughout his remarks, mentioning their “tireless energy and their passion.”

“We share a common goal and together we’ll defeat Donald Trump,” Biden mentioned. “We’ll defeat him together. We’re going to bring this nation together.”

Newsweek reached out to the Biden marketing campaign for remark however didn’t obtain a reaction in time for e-newsletter.

Former frontrunner Sanders, Biden’s leader competitor in the Democratic race, selected to not be offering any public statements after Tuesday’s number one effects had been introduced.

Biden racked up an excellent quantity of high-profile endorsements from former Democratic presidential applicants, together with a commentary of fortify from tech entrepreneur Andrew Yang on Tuesday.

“Joe Biden will be the Democratic nominee, and I’ve always said that I’m going to support whoever the nominee is, so I hereby am endorsing Joe Biden, to be not just the nominee for the Democratic Party, but the next President Of The United States,” Yang mentioned on CNN.

“I say this having supported Bernie Sanders in 2016,” Yang persevered. “Bernie was an inspiration for me. He inspired me to run, but the math says Joe is our prohibitive nominee. We need to bring the party together. We need to start working on defeating Donald Trump.”

Other politicians who’ve counseled Biden after finishing their presidential campaigns come with Minnesota Senator Amy Klobuchar, New Jersey Senator Cory Booker, California Senator Kamala Harris and previous South Bend, Indiana Mayor Pete Buttigieg.

Buttigieg gave the impression with Biden at a Texas marketing campaign match in March, pronouncing that Americans “need a politics that’s about decency, a politics that brings back decency. And that’s what Joe Biden has been practicing his entire life.”

Those endorsements appeared to assist bolster Biden’s marketing campaign which used to be observed to be faltering in the days ahead of Super Tuesday. Biden didn’t do neatly in the first contests of the number one cycle, hanging 5th in the New Hampshire number one and fourth in the hotly contested Iowa caucus.

However, helped through endorsements and fortify from the black vote casting group, Biden handily received the South Carolina number one in February with 48.four p.c of the vote. On Super Tuesday, Biden used to be the victor in 9 states. Sanders handiest received 4 states.