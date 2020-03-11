Bernie Sanders Was a Progressive Pioneer. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez Is the Future of the Movement.

The number one contests for Bernie Sanders have now not long gone as he’d was hoping and, whilst the election isn’t over but, the query now looms about what occurs to the revolutionary motion after Bernie Sanders.

I believe the solution to that used to be by no means targeted round the presidential race initially. Which must be intuitive as a result of the long run of the revolutionary motion can’t be a 78-year-old white man who’s been in politics for a number of many years, virtually via definition. Bernie is a pioneer, now not the long run. The long run is Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez. (And Ayanna Pressley. And Ilhan Omar. And Rashida Tlaib. And Katie Porter. That they’re all ladies isn’t a accident. That they’re all, with the exception of for Porter, ladies of colour isn’t both.)

In the previous few weeks, Ocasio-Cortez has been requested many times whether or not she would make stronger the Democratic nominee for president if she or he wasn’t Bernie Sanders, and her replies were affirmative and unambiguous.