Andrew Yang Endorses Joe Biden for President

Former Democratic presidential candidate Andrew Yang has counseled former Vice President Joe Biden.

“The math says Joe is our prohibitive nominee; we need to bring the party together,” Yang mentioned, as he publicly threw his strengthen at the back of Biden all the way through an look on CNN Tuesday evening.

Erick Sanchez, Yang’s former touring press secretary, advised Newsweek that the endorsement comes after Yang “made several pledges to support the democratic nominee to defeat Donald Trump” from “the start of his campaign.”

“After decisive victories in tonight’s primaries, it’s clear that Vice President Biden is our prohibitive nominee,” Sanchez mentioned. “Andrew will certainly keep his promise and fight with the Vice President in every capacity possible to take back the White House in November.”

Yang, a former entrepreneur, ended his presidential marketing campaign in February after a disappointing end within the New Hampshire number one.

“While it is clear that there is great work left to be done, you know I am the math guy, and it’s clear by the numbers that we are not going to win this race,” Yang advised a gaggle of his supporters in Manchester, New Hampshire on the time. “I am not someone who wants to accept donations and support in a race that we will not win.”

“Endings are hard and I’ve always had the intention to stay in this race,” he added “I am the math guy, and it’s clear from the numbers we’re not going to win this campaign.”

Democratic presidential candidate Andrew Yang speaks to journalists within the spin room after the Democratic presidential number one debate at St. Anselm College on February 07, 2020 in Manchester, New Hampshire.

After launching his presidential bid in November 2017 with out a political profile, Yang remodeled himself from totally nameless to a emerging competitor all the way through his marketing campaign. In the weeks earlier than he dropped out, the previous entrepreneur, who ran on the concept that automation is displacing American jobs and the solution lies in a $1,000 common elementary source of revenue, controlled to upward push to the second one tier of applicants.

While the general effects for Michigan’s number one may not be launched till Wednesday afternoon, Biden used to be projected to protected the state’s number one by way of The New York Times and Associated Press on Tuesday night time. During Super Tuesday 2, Biden used to be additionally projected to win each the Missouri and Mississippi primaries.

Biden’s sturdy appearing this night will most likely put drive on Sanders to finish his presidential bid, even though team of workers from the Vermont senator’s marketing campaign have indicated he’ll proceed without reference to the consequences.

Biden dealt a humbling blow to Sanders within the Super Tuesday vote casting contests final week. The former vice chairman has not too long ago skilled a comeback sparked by way of the endorsements of former South Bend, Indiana Mayor Pete Buttigieg, Senator Amy Klobuchar and previous Texas Congressman Beto O’Rourke. Tonight’s effects have additional solidified his place because the Democratic frontrunner.