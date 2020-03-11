Alex Jones Claims His Colloidal Silver Toothpaste Kills Coronavirus, Despite Jim Bakker Being Sued Over Similar Product

InfoWars radio host Alex Jones is making an attempt to money in at the coronavirus pandemic by way of promoting toothpaste he claims will “kill” the virus, regardless of televangelist Jim Bakker just lately being sued for making equivalent claims a few product with the similar component.

“Superblue Fluoride-Free Toothpaste,” which is infused with an component known as “nanosilver,” was once promoted on Tuesday’s version of The Alex Jones Show. The right-wing conspiracy theorist insisted that the important thing component were vetted by way of the U.S. executive, whilst suggesting that it will end up efficient in preventing coronavirus.

“The patented nanosilver we have, the Pentagon has come out and documented and Homeland Security has said this stuff kills the whole SARS-corona family at point-blank range,” mentioned Jones. “Well, of course it does, it kills every virus. But they found that. This is 13 years ago. And the Pentagon uses the product we have.”

Newsweek reached out to the Pentagon and the Department of Homeland Security for remark however had now not won responses by the point of e-newsletter.

The Missouri Attorney General’s place of business introduced Tuesday that they had been suing Bakker for making equivalent claims a few equivalent product known as the “Silver Solution.” Bakker has lengthy touted the $125 tincture, selling it as a miracle remedy for quite a lot of illnesses. Before Missouri’s lawsuit, officers in New York state despatched the televangelist a cease-and-desist letter for false promoting.

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention insist that “there is no specific antiviral treatment for COVID-19,” however Jones claimed that the effectiveness of his toothpaste is sponsored by way of unspecified “research.”

“I just go with the research. Go with the spirit and we always have it. The nanosilver toothpaste in the Superblue with the tea tree and the iodine… the Superblue is amazing,” mentioned Jones.

Nanosilver is often referred to as colloidal silver, a well-liked selection drugs notorious for doubtlessly inflicting agyria, a situation inflicting pores and skin to change into completely tinted a blue-gray colour. The product is “not safe or effective for treating any disease or condition,” in keeping with the Food and Drug Administration.

The InfoWars web site additionally sells a number of doomsday preparation merchandise and emergency meals provides. Prices for the goods reportedly rose dramatically because the coronavirus pandemic emerged and a number of other pieces at the website are recently bought out. Other well being merchandise introduced come with “Immune Gargle,” a mouthwash that still comprises nanosilver.

A more in-depth take a look at Jones’s web site finds a number of disclaimers pointing out that even though the goods had been supposedly evolved with the assistance of “top doctors and experts,” they’re additionally now not meant to “treat, cure or prevent any disease.” InfoWars will “not held responsible for the irresponsible use of this product,” the web page providing the toothpaste warns.

Conspiracy theorist Alex Jones protests towards the 2020 Women’s March in Washington, D.C. on January 18, 2020.

Zach Gibson/Getty

Jones was once additionally arrested for using whilst being intoxicated on Tuesday. He advised the arrest can be a conspiracy, claiming the incident was once “suspicious” in an ordinary video remark that still famous his love for enchiladas.

“I’m empowered by freedom. I have to take depressants like alcohol to suppress how empowered I am, because I’m into freedom,” mentioned Jones. “I’m a human being, man. I’m a pioneer, I’m a father. I like to fight. I like to eat enchiladas. I like to cruise around in a boat, like to fly around in helicopters, I like to kick tyrants’ ass politically.”

Conspiracy theories and doubtful claims promoted by way of Jones and InfoWars have ended in bans from more than one mainstream on-line platforms together with Facebook, Twitter and YouTube.

In December, he was once ordered to pay $100,000 in prison charges to the fogeys of a 6-year-old sufferer of the 2012 Sandy Hook faculty taking pictures after being sued for selling the false declare that the bloodbath was once a hoax.

However, a kid custody fight between Jones and his ex-wife published that the radio host’s complete character might be lower than original.

“He’s playing a character,” Jones’s legal professional Randall Wilhite mentioned all over a 2017 courtroom listening to, in keeping with the Austin American-Statesman. “He is a performance artist.”