Unilever plans to shut Warrington washing powder factory

A washing powder factory in Warrington is most probably to shut as a result of shoppers are the usage of liquid and gel tablet detergents as an alternative, Unilever has published.

Persil and Surf washing powders are produced on the production massive’s 136-year-old Crosfields web page.

Union leaders mentioned the transfer used to be a “hammer blow” and demanded “proper compensation” for the web page’s 123 team of workers.

Unilever introduced in January that it used to be “undertaking a review of its future” at Crosfields.

Jon Strachan, vp of provide chain for Unilever UK & Ireland, mentioned: “Following the overview we’ve got, sadly, been not able to establish any commercially sustainable answers for the web page.

“Therefore, with be apologetic about, we are actually proposing to shut the factory.”

Unilever mentioned it could “do the whole thing it could” to reinforce the 123 workers affected.

No date has but been given for when the plant will shut, even supposing all team of workers are anticipated to have left their roles by means of the tip of the 12 months.

GMB nationwide officer Eamon O’Hearn mentioned to see the ancient web page “tossed away is heartbreaking”.

He added: “Unilever fortunately exploits its ancient legacy however for its UK production body of workers this is an increasing number of ringing hole.”