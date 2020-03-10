Trump says he has no coronavirus signs, doesn’t need to be tested





President Donald Trump mentioned he doesn’t need to be tested for the coronavirus, even after being in touch with Republicans who’ve quarantined themselves out of shock they may be inflamed.

“There’s no symptoms, no anything,” Trump advised journalists on Capitol Hill, the place he met with GOP lawmakers.

Trump mentioned the White House physician advised him there wasn’t a reason why for the president to be tested.

Mark Meadows, the veteran Republican congressman from North Carolina who’s taking up as Trump’s leader of personnel, and Republican representatives Doug Collins of Georgia and Matt Gaetz of Florida, mentioned Monday they’d entered self-imposed quarantine.

Senator Ted Cruz and Representative Paul Gosar, either one of Texas, had previous introduced they’d remoted themselves. All the congressmen attended a political convention two weeks in the past the place they got here into touch with an individual who used to be came upon to had been inflamed.

Collins met Trump on Friday on the airport sooner than a excursion of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention in Atlanta, and Gaetz flew to Washington from Orlando, Florida, with the president on Monday. Gaetz tweeted on Tuesday that he had tested destructive for the virus however would stay in self-quarantine till Thursday.

