The Dangerous, Primal Terror of the Coronavirus

Photo Illustration through The Daily Beast / Photos Getty

“As long as they have the disease, they remain unclean. They must live alone; they must live outside the camp.”

So says Leviticus 13:46, one of actually masses of biblical verses about illness, quarantine, pores and skin rashes, seminal emissions, menstruation, and different markers of “impurity.” 

And the Bible isn’t by myself. In just about each and every tradition in the international, there are protocols for coping with the in poor health and infirm—and maximum of them require that the diseased be positioned a long way clear of the wholesome. To quarantine is human.

