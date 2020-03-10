Supermoon: Stunning pictures show ‘Full Worm Moon’ lighting up the sky around the world





THESE stunning images show the ‘Full Worm Moon’ lighting up the sky around the world.

Stargazers were in for a treat as the Worm Moon appeared as far as Brazil and New York.

Last night’s moon appeared bigger and brighter to the naked eye because it reached the perigee, which is the point in the orbit of the Moon when it’s closest to the Earth.

It is referred to as a Super Worm Moon because of native tribes in the US associating this time of year with spotting earthworm markings in the soil.

Royal Observatory astronomer Emily Drabek-Maunder said: “The March full moon is known as the worm moon, named after earthworms that emerge towards the beginning of spring as the ground thaws.

“Traditionally, monthly full moons are named from Native American tradition, but many also have Anglo-Saxon and Germanic origins.

“From those different origins, the March full moon has also been called the chaste moon, death moon, crust moon and even the sap moon after sap flowing from sugar maple trees.”

The moon will set in the west at sunrise on Tuesday morning around 7.13am, Ms Drabek-Maunder said.

NASA explained: “The full Moon in March is known by many names: the Worm Moon, Sap Moon, Crow Moon, Crust Moon, Sugar Moon, and Lenten Moon.

“According to the Farmer’s Almanac, the native tribes of what is now the northern and eastern US named this the Worm Moon after the earthworm casts that appear as the ground thaws.

“The more northern tribes knew this as the Crow Moon, when the cawing of crows signalled the end of winter.

“Other northern names are the Crust Moon, because the snow cover becomes crusted from thawing by day and freezing at night, or the Sap Moon as this is the time for tapping maple trees.

“Europeans called this the Lenten Moon.”

If you missed the chance to see the moon then don’t worry as two more Supermoons will appear in 2020.

One on April 8 and the other on May 7.

The different types of moons Here are some of the most interesting moon phases and when to see them… A Blue Moon refers to the occasion when a full Moon appears for the second time in the same month, this is very rare and the next Blue Moon should occur on Halloween in 2020. The Harvest Moon appears around the time of the autumnal equinox when farmers tend to do their main crop harvesting. A Supermoon appears when it is at its closest point to Earth and therefore at its brightest, the next one will appear in September. A Blood Moon occurs during a total lunar eclipse, the next one should happen in May 2020. Each month of the year actually has its own special full moon phenomenon, they are as follows: January: Wolf Moon

February: Snow Moon

March: Worm Moon

April: Pink Moon

May: Flower Moon

June: Strawberry Moon

July: Buck Moon

August: Sturgeon Moon

September: Full Corn Moon

October: Hunter’s Moon

November: Beaver Moon

December: Cold Moon.





