President Donald Trump has finished a lot of rage-tweeting concerning the coronavirus outbreak over the last 24 hours or so. But the only tweet that stuck Stephen Colbert’s eye Monday night time is one he posted simply sooner than 5 a.m. on Monday morning.

“So last year 37,000 Americans died from the common Flu. It averages between 27,000 and 70,000 per year,” Trump tweeted. “Nothing is shut down, life & the economy go on. At this moment there are 546 confirmed cases of CoronaVirus, with 22 deaths. Think about that!”

“OK, let me think about that,” the Late Show host mentioned, pausing for a second. “You’re a monster.”

“Here’s the thing,” Colbert endured. “We can criticize Trump’s golfing and tweeting. But when he hunkers down and focuses on the problem, that’s when he really sucks.”

For a high instance, the host pointed to Trump’s atypical, rambling look on the CDC on Friday right through which he declared that a “vast majority” who’ve shrunk the virus are “going to be fine.”

That reminded Colbert of the vintage Bob Marley track: “Don’t worry, about a thing, because the vast majority of things are gonna be alright.” But he was once much more baffled via the president’s statement that he’s particularly suited for handle this disaster as a result of his uncle was once a “super genius” professor at MIT.

“I don’t care how smart your uncle was!” Colbert exclaimed. “Epidemiology is not genetic! You don’t get your mother’s eyes and your father’s PhD. Knowledge does not get passed down in the family. That’s why, no matter how much we all know it now, future generations are going to have to learn for themselves that you’re an idiot.”