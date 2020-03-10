MSNBC Contributor Dr. Jason Johnson Out at The Root After Misogynistic Anti-Bernie Screed

Weeks after being benched through MSNBC after making misogynistic feedback about Bernie Sanders supporters, Dr. Jason Johnson is out at virtual outlet The Root, The Daily Beast has showed.

The political commentator seems to have got rid of the association from his Twitter bio, and his touch knowledge now not seems on The Root’s authors web page. Sources at The Root showed that he’s now not hired through the web page.

Johnson, who served as politics editor of the influential African-American-focused information and tradition web site owned through G/O Media, drew popular outrage final month after claiming “racist white liberals” make stronger Sanders, who has accomplished “nothing for intersectionality.”

“I don’t care how many people from the island of misfit black girls you throw out there to defend you,” he added within the Feb. 21 look on SiriusXM’s The Karen Hunter Show.

His feedback, specifically the ones about black ladies who make stronger Sanders, ended in requires his firing as a paid contributor for MSNBC, the place he had turn into a fixture of Democratic number one research. “I hope we can have political disputes without engaging in open racism and sexism,” Sanders’ nationwide press secretary Briahna Joy Gray tweeted about Johnson. “This misogynoir is disappointing, but not surprising from [him].”

In a remark on Twitter, the political commentator apologized, announcing his feedback have been “harmful and unnecessary.”

Several days later, The Daily Beast reported that MSNBC had quietly benched Johnson. After making just about 40 on-air appearances within the first two months of 2020, together with post-game protection of the different Democratic number one debates and votes, the Morgan State University professor was once nowhere to be discovered all over MSNBC’s protection of the Nevada caucuses.

He has but to go back to MSNBC’s air.