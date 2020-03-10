More than 140 Brits flying home from coronavirus cruise where 21 passengers were infected WON’T be quarantined in UK





HUNDREDS of Britons on a coronavirus-stricken cruise ship in the US will not be quarantined when they arrive back to the UK but will have to self-isolate instead.

142 Brits were aboard a Princess Cruise ship that has been stranded in San Francisco after one previous passenger on board died and 21 people tested positive for the killer bug.

The Brits that have been stranded on the ship will be flown home on a repatriation flight tonight after being locked in their cabins for six days.

Public Health England told the Sun Online that the Brits on board the flight home will be asked to self-isolate and be in regular contact with them.

A PHE spokesperson said: “The British nationals returning from the Grand Princess cruise ship will be asked to self-isolate at home and followed up on by PHE on a daily basis as a precautionary approach.”

The passengers will make their own ways home when they arrive back to the UK and will self-isolate.

The news of the returning passengers not forced into a quarantine has spread fear that the virus may spread at home and increase the total number of confirmed cases.

The virus is known to be highly contagious even before the patient shows any symptoms.

Currently, as it stands the UK has seen 373 infections and six deaths.

Americans on the Grand Princess have already left the ship and have been whisked away to quarantine in military bases around the country.

They will stay quarantined for 14 days.

Canadians were also allowed to disembark the ship yesterday and flown back home where the quarantine measures were in place already for them.

After 700 infections and six deaths on the Diamond Princess cruise which was quarantined off Japan in February, health officials in the US were keen not to have a repeat of the outbreak on this cruise.

Plans were drawn up to evacuate everyone on board and to fly them to their respective homes for them to be treated there.

There were 3,500 passengers aboard the cruise ship from 50 different countries.

The Foreign and Commonwealth Office has been contacted for comment.

