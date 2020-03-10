Joe Biden Tells Voter on Campaign Trail He’s ‘Full Of Sh**’ in Confrontation Over Gun Control and Second Amendment

Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden instructed a Detroit auto plant employee “you’re full of sh*t” Tuesday in a war of words over the Second Amendment and gun keep watch over.

Dozens of Detroit auto staff recorded a heated argument between Biden and an auto plant employee all the way through a Michigan marketing campaign forestall Tuesday morning. The former vp time and again expressed his toughen for the Constitution’s Second Amendment, the precise to endure palms, and instructed a throng of fellows sporting structure employee tools that he hasn’t ever claimed he’ll take Americans’ weapons away.

WATCH: “You’re full of sh*t,” @JoeBiden tells a person who accused him of “actively trying to end our Second Amendment right.”

“I support the Second Amendment,” Biden provides whilst vising under-construction auto plant in Detroit. @CBSNews percent.twitter.com/sueOSBaY9P

March 10, 2020

“You are actively trying to infringe our Second Amendment right and take away our guns,” the person in says as the 2 stand in the center of a swarm of arduous hat-wearing staff. “You’re full of sh*t,” Biden responds, staring immediately at him for a number of seconds.

“I support the Second Amendment. The Second Amendment, just like right now if you yell ‘fire’ that’s not free speech,” Biden says, ahead of list a number of firearms he owns together with a 12-gauge shotgun. “Guess what? You’re not allowed to own any weapons. I’m not taking your gun away at all.”

The guy seems to brush aside Biden expressing toughen for gun possession rights and once more claims, “You said you’re going to take our guns away.”

“I did not say that,” Biden spoke back.

Screenshot: Bo Erickson, CBS News, Twitter

This tale will probably be up to date with additional info.