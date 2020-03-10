‘Jeopardy’ and ‘Wheel of Fortune’ Are Filming Without a Live Audience

“Wheel of Fortune” host Vanna White attends a taping of the Wheel of Fortune’s 35th Anniversary Season on October 10, 2017, in Orlando, Florida. For the time being, “Wheel of Fortune” and “Jeopardy” is probably not filmed in entrance of a are living target audience as a result of of the coronavirus outbreak.

Game presentations Jeopardy! and Wheel of Fortune have suspended manufacturing in entrance of a are living target audience, in keeping with a document by way of the Associated Press on Monday.

The determination to put off the usage of the sport presentations’ signature are living target audience structure comes as a reaction to the continued coronavirus outbreak that has unfold throughout many spaces inside the U.S., together with California the place 124 instances of the sickness had been showed. Both recreation presentations are produced by way of Sony Pictures and are filmed in studios in Culver City, California.

Since Jeopardy! and Wheel of Fortune’s are filmed upfront, audience most probably would possibly not understand the absence of target audience member’s cheers and claps till afterward within the 12 months. It’s unclear how lengthy the presentations will cross with out a are living target audience.

Sony Pictures didn’t reply to Newsweek’s request for remark at time of publish.

Jeopardy! and Wheel of Fortune are simply the newest tv presentations to make manufacturing adjustments according to coronavirus outbreak. CBS introduced manufacturing for The Amazing Race was once briefly suspended because of “increased concerns and uncertainty regarding the virus” in past due February.

Contestants and manufacturing personnel had already filmed two episodes of the touring festival, during which other folks compete in a international race to win a money prize. Races came about in two nations ahead of manufacturing was once halted and individuals have been despatched house.

Growing considerations over coronavirus’ fast unfold have not simply had an affect at the international of tv, even though. Several main occasions all over the international had been postponed or canceled because of the virus.

On the track entrance, gala’s together with the yearly South by way of Southwest in Austin, Texas, was once canceled. The match—during which celebrates track, movie and tech and options pop-u.s.from corporations like Apple, Facebook and Twitter—was once initially intended to run March 13 to March 22 with many occasions, track presentations, panels, movie screenings and events scheduled at venues around the town.

Meanwhile, Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival, which was once scheduled to run at the weekends of April 10 and April 17, was once postponed with dates driven again to the weekends of October 9 and October 16.

Major cultural occasions like St. Patrick’s Day parades in Dublin have been additionally canceled by way of Ireland’s govt on Monday whilst celebratory occasions scheduled for Irish-Americans in Boston all the way through the vacation have been additionally axed.

Japan’s Prime Minister Shinzo Abe reportedly asked sports activities and cultural match organizers to reschedule or cancel all main occasions all the way through the rustic. In Tokyo, the yearly Cherry Blossom Festival and the Azalea Festival have been canceled.