Hundreds of cat and dog corpses and decapitated heads found piled high after being 'illegally' slaughtered in Russia

Georgia Clark

Georgia Clark

HUNDREDS of cat and dog corpses and decapitated heads have been found piled high after being “illegally” slaughtered in Russia.

The massacre was allegedly carried out by a private company which is employed to care for strays in Yakutsk.

Hundreds of bodies of dogs and cats were found inside two containers
East2west News

The grim discovery – revealed by animal rights activists – was made inside two massive containers.

One was filled with the corpses of 153 dogs and 48 cats, with a second containing an unspecified number of additional bodies.

One account estimated that there were 260 dead animals in total.

The heads of larger dogs were severed, according to reports.

“All the animals have been murdered,” said the activists in a complaint to the General Prosecutor of Russia.

By law strays should be caught, sterilised and released – not slaughtered, they said.

Yakutsk mayor Sardana Avksentyeva denied giving orders to kill the animals.

And Aysen Nikolaev, head of the government in Yakutia, ordered an immediate investigation as state prosecutors also set about probing the scandal.

‘EXCUSE’ TO KILL

The regional veterinary service later said some animals that had come into contact with a rabid dog had been put down.

But activists claim this was just an “excuse” to slaughter the animals and “free space” in temporary shelters for other strays the dog-catching company was impounding.

Activist Zlata Sycheva said: “I was told there was a container full of corpses – and no living animals at the temporary shelter facility.

“In the morning we were not allowed there allegedly because of quarantine due to rabies.”

But there was no evidence of rabies among the slaughtered animals, said the campaigners.

Sycheva added: “The dogs could not have killed themselves.”

The company has not commented on the claims made in the complaint.

The state prosecutors’ office in Yakutsk confirmed it had begun legal checks into the grisly case.

Activists claim the company killed all the animals in the shelter to make room
East2west News
Yakutsk mayor Sardana Avksentyeva denied giving orders to kill the animals
The Siberian Times
The scandal happened in the Russian city of Yakutsk (file image)
YSIA



