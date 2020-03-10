Hundreds of cat and dog corpses and decapitated heads found piled high after being ‘illegally’ slaughtered in Russia





HUNDREDS of cat and dog corpses and decapitated heads have been found piled high after being “illegally” slaughtered in Russia.

The massacre was allegedly carried out by a private company which is employed to care for strays in Yakutsk.

East2west News

The grim discovery – revealed by animal rights activists – was made inside two massive containers.

One was filled with the corpses of 153 dogs and 48 cats, with a second containing an unspecified number of additional bodies.

One account estimated that there were 260 dead animals in total.

The heads of larger dogs were severed, according to reports.

“All the animals have been murdered,” said the activists in a complaint to the General Prosecutor of Russia.

By law strays should be caught, sterilised and released – not slaughtered, they said.

Yakutsk mayor Sardana Avksentyeva denied giving orders to kill the animals.

And Aysen Nikolaev, head of the government in Yakutia, ordered an immediate investigation as state prosecutors also set about probing the scandal.

‘EXCUSE’ TO KILL

The regional veterinary service later said some animals that had come into contact with a rabid dog had been put down.

But activists claim this was just an “excuse” to slaughter the animals and “free space” in temporary shelters for other strays the dog-catching company was impounding.

Activist Zlata Sycheva said: “I was told there was a container full of corpses – and no living animals at the temporary shelter facility.

“In the morning we were not allowed there allegedly because of quarantine due to rabies.”

But there was no evidence of rabies among the slaughtered animals, said the campaigners.

Most read in news

DEATH TOLL GROWS

6th UK coronavirus victim is grandad in his 80s as total cases jump to 373 VIRUS CRISIS

Top surgeon has coronavirus and may have infected HUNDREDS of patients

STARK WARNING

Britain faces coronavirus lockdown like Italy in 14 DAYS, top doctors warn

'THAT'S FERAL'

Woman, 21, wees on a train and wipes her soaking hand on the seats in Sydney VIRUS PANIC

'Many thousands' will contract coronavirus in UK, health chief warns 'SNATCH' RESCUE

'Kidnapped' girl, 15, rescued after cops stop car on M5 in 'tactical' move





Sycheva added: “The dogs could not have killed themselves.”

The company has not commented on the claims made in the complaint.

The state prosecutors’ office in Yakutsk confirmed it had begun legal checks into the grisly case.

East2west News

The Siberian Times

YSIA





Source link