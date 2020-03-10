Hillary Clinton Booed at Sanders Town Hall After Fox News Aired Clip of Her Saying ‘Bernie Just Drove Me Crazy… Nobody Likes Him’

Former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton was once booed at a the city corridor tournament of her former marketing campaign rival, Senator Bernie Sanders.

Sanders took phase in a Fox News the city corridor tournament in Dearborn, Michigan on Monday. When a clip from the Hulu documentary sequence Hillary aired, the group at the development loudly booed Clinton for making disparaging remarks concerning the senator.

“Bernie just drove me crazy. He was in Congress for years. Years. He had one senator support him. Nobody likes him, nobody wants to work with him. He got nothing done,” mentioned Clinton within the clip. “He was a career politician. He did not work until he was like 41 and then he got elected to something. It was all just baloney and I feel so bad that people got sucked into it.”

Sanders considered the clip together with the target market and gave the impression by means of break up display whilst a portion of it performed. As the clip ended to a refrain of boos from the group, the senator appeared mildly amused and dismissive of the feedback, whilst disputing the concept he was once unpopular.

“Unlike Secretary Clinton, I don’t want to relive 2016, we’re in 2020 now,” Sanders mentioned. “What I would say—on a good day, my wife likes me. But also, if you look at some of the polling they do for United States senators… in most cases, I turn out to be the most popular United States senator in the whole country. One or two people must like me.”

When information about Clinton’s remarks on Sanders emerged in January, months earlier than the documentary aired at the streaming platform, many of the senator’s supporters reacted with outrage.

Former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton’s presidential run was once recommended by means of Senator Bernie Sanders at a marketing campaign tournament in Portsmouth, New Hampshire on July 12, 2016.

JUSTIN SAGLIO/AFP/Getty

The 2016 Democratic primaries were a heated struggle for each the applicants and their supporters. After dropping a irritating race, Sanders sooner or later recommended and campaigned for Clinton within the normal election.

Clinton has defended the feedback as her “authentic opinion” then and now, whilst additionally noting that they “were like 15 seconds in a documentary.”

Some of the feedback Clinton made aren’t moderately factually correct. Sanders did hang a chain of jobs lengthy earlier than he was once 41 and he was once elected mayor of Burlington, Vermont in 1981 at the age of 39. How a lot the senator has accomplished right through his time as a countrywide flesh presser is an issue of opinion and debate, however the resolution isn’t prone to be “nothing.”

Additional damaging feedback from Clinton have additionally been harshly won by means of many supporters of Sanders. During look on The Ellen DeGeneres Show on February 6, she recommended that Sanders was once betraying the “trust” of Americans by means of making marketing campaign guarantees that he would now not be capable of satisfy.

“You’ve got to be responsible for what you say and what you say you’re going to do. We need to rebuild trust in our fellow Americans, and in our institutions,” Clinton mentioned. “And if you promise the moon and you can’t deliver the moon, then that is going to be one more indicator of how we just can’t trust each other.”

Newsweek reached out to a spokesperson for Clinton, who declined to remark in this tale.