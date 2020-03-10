Fox News Host Ed Henry Says Two People Died in Florida From Coronavirus but They Were Old, So No Biggie

Fox News anchor Ed Henry gave the impression a bit of cavalier when discussing fresh deaths from the unconventional coronavirus on Tuesday, highlighting how two individuals who died in Florida had been each aged and had not too long ago traveled in another country so, in the tip, it’s not anything “scary” for audience at house.

Speaking with Sen. Rick Scott (R-FL) on America’s Newsroom, Henry famous on the outset that Florida’s Gov. Ron DeSantis had not too long ago declared a state of emergency to take care of the viral outbreak.

Pointing out that Scott himself is a former governor, Henry mentioned that folks might have a tendency to “have fear” after they pay attention the time period “state of emergency” but it’s once in a while near to a governor “asserting power so they can respond quickly.”

Henry, in the meantime, mentioned he wanted so as to add some “important context” having Scott speak about the emergency motion in Florida.

“There have been 18 cases of COVID-19, two people, sadly, have died, but both of those residents were elderly and had traveled internationally,” the anchor declared. “So when you hear the context, it’s not quite as scary.”

The perception of a Fox News host shrugging off deaths of coronavirus sufferers as a result of their age wasn’t misplaced on critics of the community who’ve noticed that many Fox personalities have downplayed the rising disaster or blamed it on Democrats taking part in politics. Henry’s dismissiveness additionally rings as tone-deaf taking into account the Fox target audience’s median age is 65—a part of an age workforce this is on the absolute best chance of headaches from the virus.

“Dear outdated other people looking at this display, (which is basically everybody looking at this display) don’t fear, the coronavirus is best coming for you,” Media Matters reporter Lis Power, who first noticed the instant, mocked in reaction on Twitter. “Sincerely, Ed.”

But it isn’t simply liberal detractors who’ve taken factor with the way in which President Donald Trump and Fox News have soft-pedaled the virus outbreak. During his Monday evening monologue, Fox News host Tucker Carlson took intention at those that were “minimizing what is clearly a very serious problem.”