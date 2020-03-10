Fox Business Host Trish Regan Unleashes Batshit Rant About ‘Coronavirus Impeachment Scam’

Fox Business Network host Trish Regan unleashed a in point of fact bonkers tirade on the most sensible of her primetime program Monday night time, insisting that the coronavirus outbreak is if truth be told “another attempt to impeach” President Donald Trump.

Regan—who apparently competes with fellow FBN host Lou Dobbs over who is usually a higher sycophant to the president—delivered her monologue in a breathless tenor that felt extra at house in a dystopian Paul Verhoeven movie.

“We’ve reached a tipping point,” she huffed. “The chorus of hate being leveled at the president is nearing a crescendo as Democrats blame him and only him for a virus that originated halfway around the world. This is yet another attempt to impeach the president.”

With an on-air graphic blaring “Coronavirus Impeachment Scam,” the Fox Business host declared that Democrats “care very little for the destruction they are leaving in their wake” and that the large losses within the inventory marketplace are simply “political casualties for them.”

Without a touch of irony, she then went on to mention that “this is the time to be united” and no longer “to be pointing fingers” or “encouraging hate” ahead of claiming we’re seeing the “absolute opposite from the left.”

After taking part in a montage of Democrats and participants of the media criticizing the Trump management’s reaction to the outbreak, Regan wrapped up her rant through announcing the “hate is boiling over.”

“Many in the liberal media using, and I mean using, coronavirus in an attempt to demonize and destroy the president,” she fumed.

Interestingly, whilst Regan accused Democrats of the use of a rising pandemic as an “impeachment scam” to take out the president, Fox News host Tucker Carlson was once not-so-subtly calling out Trump and a few of his Fox colleagues for actively downplaying and minimizing the seriousness of the outbreak.