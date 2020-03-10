News 

Flybe plane seized by Isle of Man government due to ‘exceptional money owed’

Allen Becker 0 Comments
Allen Becker

An plane owned by collapsed airline Flybe has been impounded by the Manx government till the corporate’s exceptional money owed are paid, the Isle of Man’s treasury minister has stated.

Alfred Cannan stated the airline owed the infrastructure division greater than £300,000 in touchdown charges in addition to air passenger accountability (APD) from February.

Although that determine isn’t but identified, January’s fee was once £155,577.

Flybe’s administrator, EY, has been approached for remark by the BBC.

Mr Cannan instructed the Manx parliament: “A Bombardier Dash 8 aircraft, which is the aircraft in question, has a replacement value of around £25m and a book value of £4m, so I hope that we should indeed get our money that is owed.”

The island’s customs and excise department was once looking ahead to affirmation of the full quantity of APD nonetheless due to the government, Mr Cannan stated.

The final Flybe plane to land at Ronaldsway Airport touched down at the night of 4 March, hours sooner than the airline went bust.

