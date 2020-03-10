Every Major Event, Festival and Sports Match Canceled or Postponed Worldwide Due to Coronavirus

As the 2019 novel coronavirus continues to wreak havoc on global monetary markets and gasoline fears of well-liked contagion, main occasions corresponding to meetings, summits, concert events, and carrying occasions are being pressured to cancel or delay. The virus has reached greater than 100 international locations, killed no less than 4,000 folks, and sickened greater than 110,000 folks world wide. Many important sports activities occasions, then again, should move on even with out an target market so as to stay their season schedules on course. Noteworthy tech meetings were moved on-line due to fears that the virus will multiply in huge gatherings. Here is a working listing of the most important disruptions to occasions world wide.

Major Global Sporting Events

Indian Wells Masters (often referred to as the BNP Paribas Open) tennis match in Palm Springs, California—canceledAsian Football Confederation and FIFA Asian World Cup qualifying fits in Qatar—postponedRound five of the Guinness Six Nations Rugby in France—postponedHong Kong and Singapore rounds of the HSBC World Rugby Sevens Series 2020—postponedTokyo Marathon—canceledChinese Grand Prix—postponedThe Professional Golf Association (PGA) Tour Series in China—canceledWorld Athletics Indoor Championships—postponed till 2021Grand Prix in Bahrain—closed to spectatorsAll carrying occasions in Italy, together with the Serie A soccer—cancelled or closed to spectatorsAll carrying occasions in Iran—cancelledAll carrying occasions in Greece—closed to spectators

Major Festivals and Events

South by means of Southwest (SXSW) track, tech, and movie competition in Texas—canceledPearl Jam North American excursion—postponedTucson Festival of Books—canceledUltra Music Festival in Miami—postponedAnnual TED 2020 convention in Vancouver—canceledSeattle’s Emerald City Comic Con—canceledPrague Film Festival—canceledLondon Book Fair—canceledTomorrowland Electronic Music Festival in Belgium—canceledLivre Paris Book Fair—canceledNational Book Critics Circle Award Ceremony in New York—postponed till fall 2020St. Patrick’s Day parades in Ireland—canceledTokyo Cherry Blossom Festival—canceledAzalea Festival in Okinawa, Japan—canceledVenice Carnival—canceledThe Dalai Lama has canceled all public occasions Purim parades in Israel—canceledIslamic pilgrimage to Mecca, Saudi Arabia—closedPeter Rabbit 2 liberate—postponed to AugustJames Bond movie No Time to Die—liberate postponed till NovemberNew York premiere of Superman: Red Son—canceledAndrew Lloyd Webber’s Cinderella musical—postponed till October

Major U.S. Corporate Events and Conferences

The World Bank and International Monetary Fund’s Spring Meeting in Washington, D.C.—canceled, digital convention onlyGoogle I/O developer tournament in California—canceledHealthcare Information and Management Systems Society’s world well being convention in Orlando, Florida—canceledAdobe Summit in-person convention in Las Vegas—canceled, moved to on-line eventAruba Networks Atmosphere 2020 convention in Las Vegas—canceledHIMSS well being and tech convention in Orlando, Florida—canceledThe Mobile World Congress in Barcelona—canceledWorkday interior gross sales convention in San Francisco—canceled, on-line onlyASEAN Summit in Las Vegas—postponedShopify annual developer convention ‘Unite’ in Toronto, Canada—canceledCisco Live in Melbourne, Australia—canceledDEF CON China in Beijing—postponedDell World in Las Vegas—canceled, on-line onlyEmTech Asia in Singapore—postponedFacebook F8 Developers Conference in San Jose—canceled F5 Agility 2020 in Orlando, Florida—canceled, on-line onlyFacebook Global Marketing Summit in San Francisco—canceledGame Developers Conference in San Francisco—postponed to summer season 2020Google Cloud Next in San Francisco—canceled, on-line onlyGoogle I/O in Mountain View, California—canceledGoogle News Initiative Summit in Sunnyvale, California—canceledSemicon conventions in Korea and China—canceledMicrosoft WSLConf in Redmond, Washington—canceled, on-line onlyMicrosoft MVP Global Summit in Redmond, Washington—canceled, on-line simplestParis Blockchain Week Summit—canceledSAS Global Forum in Washington, D.C.—canceled