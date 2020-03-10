Edge Returns to Confront Randy Orton

We’re only a few weeks from WrestleMania—and the primary post-Elimination Chamber pay-per-view version of Monday Night RAW is this night, proceeding the construct to the premiere display on WWE’s calendar.

In what’s most likely the principle tournament phase, Edge is ready to go back to Monday Night RAW to cope with Randy Orton’s assault on his spouse, Beth Phoenix.

Orton took out Edge following the Royal Rumble and gave his causes final week to Phoenix. Randy feels he’s saving Edge from himself from getting harm once more through doing it himself. Edge will arrive on RAW in search of a war of words with “The Viper” and this will likely most likely arrange their WrestleMania fit.

Drew McIntyre hit WWE Champion Brock Lesnar with no longer one however 3 Claymores on final week’s display. McIntyre is not scared of “The Beast” and he’s going to hope to turn out it at WrestleMania however what does RAW dangle for the #1 contender? Well, McIntyre is billed to be in motion this night towards who’s any person’s bet.

AJ Styles misplaced to Aleister Black on Sunday, with the assistance of The Undertaker. Now that “The Deadman” price Styles two suits in two weeks how will “The Phenomenal One” reply?

The Street Profits retained the RAW Tag Team Championships towards Seth Rollins and Murphy with the assistance of Kevin Owens. The loss apparently put a fracture in Rollins and Murphy’s partnership however what is the subsequent bankruptcy in Rollins and Owens’ feud and who will problem the Street Profits subsequent?

And after all, Shayna Baszler was the #1 contender for Becky Lynch’s RAW Women’s Championship final evening at Elimination Chamber. Baszler eradicated Natalya, Sarah Logan, Ruby Riott, Liv Morgan and Asuka en direction to her victory.

But what is subsequent for the “Queen of Spades” and the way will Lynch react to Baszler’s dominant efficiency?

Here’s the entirety that took place at the March nine episode of Monday Night RAW.

WWE

WWE MONDAY NIGHT RAW RESULTS

Becky Lynch Promo

Becky Lynch begins the evening off pronouncing she’s after all able for WrestleMania now that she is aware of who she’s going through.Lynch places over Baszler as an MMA fighter and because the NXT Champion, but additionally says she’s the “blackhole of charisma.” She says that Baszler disrespected her after she did not shake her hand when she gained the double titles at WrestleMania.She says that Baszler does not notice that Becky can defeat a “killer” as a result of she already did towards Ronda Rousey final 12 months and she or he’ll do it once more.