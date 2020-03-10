Earthquake hits Italy as ‘residents on Coronavirus lockdown are rocked by tremor





ITALY has been hit by an earthquake as the country desperately fights to contain the coronavirus.

The tremor struck around a mile north of Camaiore in Versilia, Tuscany and was recorded by the Italian Institute of Geophysics and Volcanology at 2.17pm this afternoon.

Getty Images – Getty

The quake’s struck the area near Versilia in Tuscany[/caption]

The earthquake came as the country is in lockdown after more than 450 people have died from the coronavirus.

Local people reported feeling “vibrations” and rumbling from the quake but as yet there are no reports of damage.

The local fire brigade reports that it received a flood of calls in the aftermath of the quake.

The quake’s epicenter was in the Lucca province of the region of Tuscany and a depth of around five miles, ANSA reported.

Italy has the highest number of confirmed cases outside of China at 9,172 and its death toll stands at 463.

The whole of Italy has gone into lockdown sparking panic buying and reports of looting as hospitals are “overwhelmed”.

The desperate bid to halt the coronavirus was announced last night, Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte extended a lockdown area already covering much of the north to cover the whole country.

most read in world news

'THAT'S FERAL'

Woman, 21, wees on a train and wipes her soaking hand on the seats in Sydney VIRUS PANIC

'Many thousands' will contract coronavirus in UK, health chief warns

CORONA CHAOS

'Looting' & panic buying as WHOLE of Italy goes into coronavirus lockdown CRUISE SCARE

Virus panic on cruise ship off France as 2 passengers evacuated by speedboat VICTIM SILENT

Brit left with horrific bottom injury after car bomb refuses to talk to cops CRUISE CHAOS

Angry TUI passengers to fly home as coronavirus cancels £1,200 cruise mid-trip





The move will see all public events banned, cinemas, gyms and pubs closed, funerals and weddings cancelled and sporting matches including Serie A games suspended.

Mr Conte said people would only be allowed to travel for work or family emergencies.

He said the drastic measures had been introduced because the country had “no time left”.





Source link