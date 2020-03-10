Dyson straighteners’ cost will make your hair curl

Media playback is unsupported on your instrument

Dyson has introduced a £399 product designed to halve the wear brought about by way of conventional hair straighteners.

But manufacturing of the Corrale, in Malaysia and the Philippines, has been hit by way of the coronavirus outbreak.

“It has caused problems, we have some components made in China,” leader government Sir James Dyson stated, including he was once “hoping to overcome” the problem.

Dyson shifted manufacturing from the United Kingdom to Asia in 2002 and remaining 12 months introduced it was once additionally transferring its HQ to Singapore.

Battery existence

The Corrale, which has spent seven years in building, makes use of versatile copper plates the corporate says prohibit injury by way of making sure the hair is extra frivolously heat-treated.

“We tend to design a product without compromise, we’re not designing to a price,” Sir James stated.

He added the product, which has 30 mins of battery existence from a 70-minute fee, will have to remaining for 5 to 6 years.

Stylist Donna McCulloch advised BBC News the Corrale’s portability would enchantment

“However, for some people with long, thick hair, 30 minutes might not be long enough in terms of its battery life – it takes me at least 20 minutes to do mine,” she stated.

But she added: “You do get damaged hair and loss of colour from using straighteners – these are legitimate concerns, so if this product does what it says on the tin then it’s impressive.”

Martin Carter, regardless that, stated he would now not be purchasing the Corrale for his Brighton hair salon.

“I would not go down the route of spending £399 on a straightener, when there are already other products on the market, like Kerastase, that treat and straighten the hair,” he stated.

Rival merchandise

Research corporate The Market Report forecasts the hair straightener marketplace, valued at $591m in 2018, will be price $861.1m (£659m) by way of 2026.

Hair straighteners most often cost about £100.

GHD is extensively recognised because the marketplace chief – however there’s a massive vary of rival merchandise, beginning at about £20.

And, in November, L’Oreal launched the 3rd technology of its £235 hair straightener, the Steampod.

Like the Corrale, it has 3 warmth settings however must be plugged in to an influence provide and calls for de-ionised water.

In its evaluation of the Steampod 3.0, Good Housekeeping famous whilst the steam made styled hair really feel “hydrated”, it was once additionally noisier than different straighteners and a few discovered it “time consuming” to arrange.

Dyson is highest identified for its vacuum cleaners and hand dryers however moved into the sweetness era area in 2016 with the release of a £299 hairdryer..

Last 12 months, it scrapped plans to construct electrical automobiles.

Sir James stated its design was once “not commercially viable”.