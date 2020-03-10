Dates, Tuesday Race Schedule and How to Watch in the U.S

To the majority of sports activities enthusiasts in the U.S., the phrases “Greatest show on turf” are in most cases related to the St. Louis Rams staff that dazzled the NFL between 1999 and 2001.

Across the Atlantic, alternatively, the monicker applies now not to soccer or football however horse racing—and particularly to the Cheltenham Festival.

NBA, MLB, NHL and MLS Close Locker Rooms amid Coronavirus Fears

Britain’s largest horse racing competition, Cheltenham is to leap racing what the Belmont Stakes or Kentucky Derby are to U.S. horse racing.

The four-day competition will get underway on Tuesday and culminates in the Gold Cup on Friday, the day’s fourth race and one among the maximum prestigious occasions in leap racing along side the Grand National—which is scheduled for subsequent month.

While the Grand National stays Britain’s largest unmarried making a bet race, over 4 days the Cheltenham Festival dwarfs the sum of money staked on maximum racing occasions throughout the global.

According to trade information printed by means of bookmakers Ladbrokes, ultimate 12 months 25 of the bookmaker’s best 40 races of the 12 months by means of turnover have been amongst the competition’s 28 occasions.

Over 250,000 spectators are anticipated to descend on the racecourse over the subsequent 4 days, with the competition set to pass forward in spite of worries about coronavirus.

As of Tuesday morning, over 300 instances of the virus were reported in the U.Ok., along side 5 deaths and 18 other folks recovered, in accordance to Johns Hopkins University.

Organizers, alternatively, have insisted the competition will pass forward, in contrast to 2001 when it was once canceled amid the so-called “foot-and-mouth” disaster.

Here’s all you want to know forward of the Greatest Show on Turf.

What is the Cheltenham Festival?

The competition is arguably the largest horse racing match of its type in the U.Ok and is a staple of the British carrying calendar.

The competition is composed of 28 races throughout 4 days, part of which can be Grade 1 occasions, and its prize cash is 2d best to that of the Grand National—which shall be run subsequent month.

For short of of a higher comparability, Cheltenham is the Belmont Stake to the Grand National’s Kentucky Derby.

Unlike the 3 Triple Crown races, alternatively, horses at Cheltenham compete on a direction that includes both fences or hurdles, as hostile to a flat monitor.

Additionally, horses race on turf as hostile to grime, as is the case in the Belmont Stakes and the Kentucky Derby.

When is the Cheltenham Festival?

The 2020 version of the competition will get underway on Tuesday, March 10, and runs till Friday, March 13.

As same old, on a daily basis of the assembly options seven races, with the first beginning at 1:30 p.m. native time (9:30 a.m. EDT) and the ultimate getting underway at 5:30 p.m. (1:30 p.m. EDT).

Each of the 4 days has its personal identify. Tuesday is Champion Day, Wednesday is Ladies Day, whilst Thursday and Friday are referred to as St. Patrick’s Thursday and Gold Cup Day.

Where is the Cheltenham Festival?

The competition takes position at the Cheltenham Racecourse in Cheltenham, Gloucestershire, roughly 96 miles north-west of London.

The 67,500-capacity racecourse first hosted the Cheltenham Festival in its present guise in 1911, even if the match itself dates all the long ago to 1860.

The racecourse has two other classes—the Old Course and the New Course—either one of which can be used all the way through the competition.

Where to watch Cheltenham in the U.S.

None of the conventional U.S. channels broadcast the competition on TV in the U.S., however a livestream of all the 28 races shall be to be had by way of TVG.com.

Cheltenham Festival Tuesday agenda (All instances EDT)

Champion Day options seven races, 4 of which can be Grade 1 occasions

9:30 a.m. The Sky Bet Supreme Novices’ Hurdle*10:10 a.m. The Racing Post Arkle Challenge Trophy Steeple Chase*10:50 a.m. The Ultima Handicap Steeple Chase11:30 a.m. The Unibet Champion Hurdle Challenge Trophy*12:10 p.m. The Mares’ Hurdle*12:50 p.m. The Close Brothers Novices’ Handicap Chase1:30 p.m. The National Hunt Steeple Chase Challenge Cup

*Denotes Grade 1 races

Riders compete in the Randox Health Country Handicap Hurdle Race on the ultimate day of the Cheltenham Festival horse racing assembly at Cheltenham Racecourse in Gloucestershire, south-west England, on March 15, 2019.

Glyn Kirk/AFP/Getty