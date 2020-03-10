‘Daily Show’ Host Trevor Noah Accuses Kamala Harris of ‘Gaslighting’ Voters With Biden Endorsement

On the eve of what some cable information networks are calling “Super Tuesday 2,” Trevor Noah dubbed the Democratic presidential number one race “2 Old, 2 Furious.”

And as Joe Biden seems to increase his delegate lead over Bernie Sanders, The Daily Show host tested the “hostage-style” video endorsement the previous vice chairman’s won from Senator Kamala Harris (D-CA).

“Now please send $10,000 in unmarked bills so that my family can see me again,” Noah stated, imitating Harris. “I’m very happy to be here.”

The host went directly to funny story that “even the Taliban is looking at this video like, ‘we had better lighting and we were in a cave!’” As an intruder to American politics, Noah stated he discovered the entire thing “a little strange.”

“How is Kamala gonna endorse Joe Biden and not acknowledge that she once called him a friend of racists who opposed integrated public schools?” he requested, accusing Harris of “gaslighting” citizens by means of pretending their notorious debate war of words by no means took place.

“For me, you have to at least say, ‘Look, we’ve had our differences, but—’ or something like that,” Noah stated. “Otherwise, you make it seem like we’re crazy.”

For extra, pay attention to Jordan Klepper on The Last Laugh podcast.