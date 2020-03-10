Coronavirus UK LIVE: Trump dodges questions on whether he’s been tested as Brits are told they may have to self isolate
US President Donald Trump last night refused to reveal whether or not he had been tested for coronavirus.
President Trump abruptly left a press conference as reporters fired questions at him following the revelation that his associates have been in contact with a virus sufferer.
Meanwhile in the UK, the Government as warned that even those displaying minor symptoms will soon have to self-isolate for seven days.
Follow our coronavirus live blog below for all the latest news and updates