Coronavirus panic for Carnival cruise ship off France as two passengers are evacuated by speedboat for tests





CORONAVIRUS has sparked panic on board another cruise ship as two passengers were taken ill and evacuated off the French coast today.

Carnival’s German-owned vessel AIDAsol became the latest to be refused permission to dock in Marseille over virus fears.

Read our coronavirus live blog for the latest news & updates

AFP or licensors

Two passengers are being tested for the deadly bug after they fell ill with flu-like symptoms, the local health authority said.

The pair were evacuated to the mainland by speedboat, while the remaining passengers were kept on board.

The vessel is being held off the city’s shores, Marseille port officials said.

The 253-metre long AIDAsol is operated by AIDA Cruises, a subsidiary of Carnival Corp., and can carry more than 2,000 passengers.

It arrived in Marseille from Spain. The vessel tracking website MarineTraffic showed it anchored just under two miles outside the city’s port.

The AIDAsol is not the first cruise ship to be affected by the virus, with a string of vessels ending up stranded after being quarantined.

The Grand Princess docked in Oakland on Monday after being held off California’s shores for several days.

At least 142 Brits were among the 2,400 passengers on board that were isolated in their cabins since Thursday after 21 people on board tested positive.

They were due to be flown home yesterday, with American passengers ferried to hospitals and quarantine centres in the US.

And several people died after a coronavirus outbreak on the Diamond Princess, which had been quarantined off Japan in February.

More to follow…

For the latest news on this story keep checking back at Sun Online.

Thesun.co.uk is your go to destination for the best celebrity news, football news, real-life stories, jaw-dropping pictures and must-see video.

Download our fantastic, new and improved free App for the best ever Sun Online experience. For iPhone click here, for Android click here.

Like us on Facebook at www.facebook.com/thesun and follow us from our main Twitter account at @TheSun.









Source link