Coronavirus news LIVE: UK death toll rises to six as health chief warns Covid-19 will infect thousands





THE coronavirus death toll in the UK has risen to six as a man in his early 80s has died after contracting Covid-19

It comes after England’s deputy chief medical officer warned the UK will see ‘many thousands of people’ contract coronavirus.

A woman in her 70s died from the virus yesterday while being treated at St Helier Hospital in Sutton, South London.

Follow our coronavirus live blog below for all the latest news and updates





Source link