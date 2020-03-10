Coronavirus news LIVE: UK death toll rises to six as health chief warns Covid-19 will infect thousands
THE coronavirus death toll in the UK has risen to six as a man in his early 80s has died after contracting Covid-19
It comes after England’s deputy chief medical officer warned the UK will see ‘many thousands of people’ contract coronavirus.
A woman in her 70s died from the virus yesterday while being treated at St Helier Hospital in Sutton, South London.
