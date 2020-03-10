World 

Coronavirus news LIVE: UK death toll hits six as health chief warns Covid-19 will infect thousands

0 Comments
THE coronavirus death toll in the UK has risen to six as a man in his early 80s has died after contracting Covid-19.

NHS England confirmed today that the patient died at Watford general hospital.

It comes after England’s deputy chief medical officer warned the UK will see ‘many thousands of people’ contract coronavirus.

