Coronavirus news LIVE: Health chief warns THOUSANDS to be infected across the UK – latest updates





ENGLAND’s deputy chief medical officer has warned the UK will see ‘many thousands of people’ contract coronavirus.

This comes as a healthcare professional at London’s Great Ormond Street Hospital has tested positive for COVID-19.

The death toll in the UK now stands at five after a woman in her 70s died from the virus yesterday while being treated at St Helier Hospital in Sutton, South London.

Follow our coronavirus live blog below for all the latest news and updates





Source link