Coronavirus news LIVE: Health chief warns THOUSANDS to be infected across the UK – latest updates

ENGLAND’s deputy chief medical officer has warned the UK will see ‘many thousands of people’ contract coronavirus.

This comes as a healthcare professional at London’s Great Ormond Street Hospital  has tested positive for COVID-19.

The death toll in the UK now stands at five after a woman in her 70s died from the virus yesterday while being treated at St Helier Hospital in Sutton, South London.

