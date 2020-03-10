World 

Coronavirus – Italy sees 168 deaths in a day, the highest one day toll as the total number of cases tops 10,000

Georgia Clark
ITALY has recorded 168 new coronavirus deaths – bringing the terrifying new total to 631.

Officials said today the death toll has increased by 36 per cent, making it the biggest jump yet.

The total number of cases in Italy has also risen to 10,149 from 9,172, according to the Civil Protection Agency .

At least 877 people were are intensive care.



