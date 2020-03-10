Coronavirus: Insurer Aviva cuts back travel cover

Image copyright

One of the United Kingdom’s largest insurers has lower back at the cover to be had in new travel insurance coverage insurance policies on account of the coronavirus outbreak.

Aviva says that individuals will nonetheless be capable of purchase its travel insurance coverage – however they won’t be able so as to add cover for travel disruption.

A spokesperson stated: “We have decided to adjust our cover to reflect the current risks posed by coronavirus.”

The information comes as airways cancel hundreds of flights international.

Aviva consumers who purchased travel insurance coverage earlier than Monday nonetheless have the whole stage of cover.

But if the United Kingdom Foreign Office advises in opposition to travelling to additional international locations, a brand new Aviva policyholder would no longer be ready installed a declare beneath the travel disruption clause.

Instead the client must wait to look if airways cancelled flights, then installed a declare beneath a special clause referred to as “abandonment”. That would cover prices which could not be recovered from the airline.

How do I am getting house?

If you’re caught in a rustic which turns into topic to a Foreign Office caution, you wouldn’t be lined via a brand new Aviva insurance coverage for go back tickets.

You must depend on your airline to get you back.

In observe, many travellers would possibly in finding that they’re taken care of via their carriers.

If you’re on a package deal vacation, the excursion operator must be offering money back or a rebooking, or get you house.

‘Unforeseen and surprising’

Aviva’s transfer displays the extent of shock within the insurance coverage trade concerning the escalating price of coping with travel issues brought about via the outbreak.

Aviva stated in its observation: “Insurance is designed to supply cover for unexpected and surprising occasions and is priced in this foundation.

“The outbreak of the coronavirus method there’s an higher chance of disruption to folks’s travel plans.”

One specialist travel insurance coverage supplier, Sportscover Direct, has introduced a “coronavirus exclusion” from this week, which can observe to newly-sold insurance policies.

A message on its website online stated that any more its insurance coverage “does now not cover any loss, injury, legal responsibility, price or expense of no matter nature at once or not directly brought about via, bobbing up out of, contributed to via, or attributable to Covid-19.”

Sportscover Direct claims to be the United Kingdom’s greatest on-line specialist sports activities insurance coverage supplier, promoting cover for ski and climbing journeys and a spread of maximum sports activities.

Other insurers, together with AXA UK or the RSA, are nonetheless providing extra complete travel cover.