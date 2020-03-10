Coachella Will Postpone Until Fall Due to Coronavirus

Coachella has been behind schedule thank you to Coronavirus—so should you worry a faint, mournful rustle within the air, that’s most probably simply the sound of one thousand flower crowns being hung up immediately.

Goldenvoice, which organizes the competition, showed the scoop past due Tuesday in a commentary noting that the verdict used to be made on the request of native well being government.

“While this decision comes at a time of universal uncertainty, we take the safety and health of our guests, staff and community very seriously,” Goldenvoice mentioned.

The promoter reached out to brokers for a couple of acts to ascertain that the competition, initially scheduled for early April, will now happen at the weekends of Oct. nine and Oct. 16. The nation tune accumulating Stagecoach has additionally postponed from April to October, in accordance to TMZ.

This yr’s Coachella line-up incorporated headliners Rage Against the Machine, Frank Ocean, and Travis Scott. But on March 4, the Miami-based Ultra tune competition canceled—and at some point later, Austin’s South through Southwest did the similar. (SXSW has now laid off one-third of its team of workers, calling it “the only way to stop the bleeding.”) As circumstances proliferated in quite a lot of states, petitions calling each for and towards Coachella’s cancellation had proliferated on-line.

On March 8, Riverside County, the place Coachella takes position, showed its first case of COVID-19, mentioning a public well being emergency. Meanwhile, different musical acts were working out how to take care of the rising outbreak. Justin Bieber’s stadium excursion dates are actually being moved to arenas to take care of diminished price tag gross sales, whilst Pearl Jam has postponed their spring excursion dates. Several acts have canceled excursions and dates altogether.