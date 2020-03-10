World 

Chinese coronavirus cops wear RoboCop-style helmets with AI cameras to spot patients

CHINESE policemen have been equipped with RoboCop-style helmets with AI cameras which can detect people who could have the coronavirus.

The artificial intelligence helmets were designed by technology firm Kuang-chi and have been used in several Chinese cities including Shanghai, Chengdu and Shenzhen.

Chinese are wearing the AI helmets to detect people with a fever
They are fitted with a camera which can scan the body temperatures of anyone within a five-metre (16-foot) radius and alert the person wearing them in real-time to anyone with a fever.

Chengdu official Liu Tao, who uses the helmets in his work as an epidemic prevention and control officer, says a small alarm is triggered when somebody is scanned with a body temperature higher than 37.3 degrees Celsius.

The helmet has a speaker which allows it to ‘speak’, telling passersby: “Maximum body temperature is 36.4 degrees Celsius, please pass.”

A small screen is placed in front of the wearer’s eyes and helps them lock onto those people with fevers quickly among crowds.

The camera can measure the temperature of people passing by
The devices can reportedly measure the temperature of 100 people in under two minutes
Lei Tao, who is in charge of the research and development of the helmet, said it can measure body temperatures in milliseconds.

The device can reportedly record the temperatures of over 100 people in under two minutes, doing the work of five or six epidemic prevention workers at once.

The helmet is based on a prototype which was designed for use by cops in combat situations.

China’s President Xi Jinping has visited the city of Wuhan – the centre of the coronavirus outbreak – today and said Beijing has the situation under control.

His visit comes as China recorded its lowest number of infections, just 19 on Tuesday, all in Wuhan apart from two who had arrived from overseas, the BBC reports.

China has seen 80,754 confirmed cases – with 3,136 deaths reported.

