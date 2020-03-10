Biden Rips Trump for Golfing Amid Coronavirus Outbreak, Says President ‘Turns Everything Into a Political Benefit for Himself’

Former Vice President Joe Biden sat down with MSNBC’s Lawrence O’Donnell Monday morning in Grand Rapids, Michigan for an interview broadcast on O’Donnell’s program, The Last Word. Biden mentioned President Donald Trump is making an attempt to show the coronavirus outbreak within the U.S. into a “political benefit for himself.”

Biden additionally mentioned Trump is neither succesful nor competent sufficient to care for the coronavirus scenario.

“There’s no confidence in the president, in anything he says or does,” Biden mentioned. “He turns everything into what he thinks is a political benefit for himself, when he’s actually imploding in the process. But there’s a lot of innocent bystanders that are being badly hurt.”

“I think if the president were to just get out of the way, let the experts at CDC and others handle this, speak to it, talk about what needs to be done, we’d all be better off,” Biden endured.

Biden additionally instructed O’Donnell that the American other folks want to be informed what is going on regarding the govt’s reaction to the outbreak.

“People just wonder what’s going on and he’s down there golfing today,” Biden mentioned. “There’s no sense of urgency. The American people, I think, want to know that their president is on top of this, understands it, and that he’s being guided by science.”

Biden additionally implied that the most productive factor Trump may say concerning the coronavirus is not anything in any respect.

“I wish he would just be quiet,” Biden mentioned. “I really mean it. That’s an awful thing to say about a president, but he should be quiet. Just let the experts speak and acknowledge whatever they suggest to him, is what we should be doing.”

Newsweek reached out to the Trump marketing campaign for remark however didn’t obtain a solution in time for e-newsletter.

Democratic presidential candidate former Vice President Joe Biden deal with the gang accumulated for a marketing campaign rally Monday in Detroit, Michigan.

Scott Olson/Getty

Trump has downplayed the danger posed by way of coronavirus prior to now, evaluating the outbreak to the impeachment complaints set in movement towards him by way of Democrats.

“The Democrats are politicizing the coronavirus,” Trump instructed a South Carolina rally crowd in February. “One of my people came up to me and said, ‘Mr. President, they tried to beat you on Russia, Russia, Russia.’ That did not work out too well. They could not do it. They tried the impeachment hoax.”

Biden instructed journalists in February that Trump’s remarks had been arduous to imagine “even for him.”

“Some of the stuff he says is so bizarre that you can laugh at it,” Biden mentioned. “It just so diminishes the faith that people around the world have in the United States. The president of the United States says it’s a hoax? It’s hard to believe. Even for him, it’s hard to believe.”

Biden’s remarks got here the day sooner than the following set of primaries is anticipated to happen, together with one in Michigan during which 125 pledged delegates will probably be up for grabs. Recent polling display Biden keeping a really extensive lead over Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders within the state, with Biden keeping 51 p.c of the enhance of the ones surveyed to Sanders’ 36 p.c.