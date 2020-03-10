Biden Admits Voting for Iraq War ‘Was a Mistake,’ Says He Did It Because He ‘Wanted to Prevent a War’

Democratic presidential candidate and previous Vice President Joe Biden on Monday admitted his vote for the Iraq War “was a mistake” and mentioned he “wanted to prevent a war.”

In an interview on MSNBC’s The Last Word, carried out Monday morning in Grand Rapids, Michigan, host Lawrence O’Donnell informed Biden that two infantrymen have been “killed yesterday in Iraq.”

“You say your vote in the Iraq War was based on the president’s representations, that this wasn’t about going to war, this was about presenting a clear threat to Saddam Hussein,” the host mentioned. “Bernie Sanders mentioned ‘I noticed all the way through that, I knew what George Bush used to be up to.’

“When we glance again on it are we able to say Senator Bernie Sanders’ judgment on that used to be higher than yours?” O’Donnell requested the previous vice chairman.

Biden asserted that he voted for the Iraq War as a result of he used to be attempting to “save you a battle from taking place.”

“The danger used to be to move to battle,” he explained. “The argument used to be as a result of Saddam Hussein had guns of mass destruction, so he mentioned that ‘I would like to be ready to get the protection council to agree to ship in inspectors to put force on Saddam to to find out whether or not he is generating nuclear guns.’ At the time, I mentioned, ‘that is your explanation why, alright, I am getting it.'”

Biden clarified once more that the “rationale was not to go to war,” however the occasions that spread out weren’t what he had anticipated.

“I didn’t believe [Hussein] had those nuclear weapons. I didn’t believe he had weapons of mass destruction,” he mentioned. “What happened was we went in, determined that they hyped what in fact was occurring, there was no concrete proof of what he was doing and they still went to war.”

Biden went on to admit that it “was a mistake” to take the “word of a president who said he wasn’t going to go to war and this is a way to avoid going to war.”

“I acknowledged that 15 years ago,” he added. “But the idea that Bernie Sanders’ judgment on foreign policy is superior to mine… I’m anxious to debate him on that.”

Newsweek reached out to Sanders’ marketing campaign for remark.

Democratic presidential candidate, former Vice President Joe Biden speaks at a marketing campaign rally at Kiener Plaza on March 7, 2020 in St Louis, Missouri.

Dilip Vishwanat/Getty