10 Rounds with Josh Lit the Wine Director at New York’s Gotham Bar & Grill

What do you love to drink after a shift? “A Negroni.”

What is the all-time easiest dive bar jukebox tune? “Oasis’ “Don’t Look Back in Anger.””

Name the first excellent drink you ever drank and the place you had it. “2000 Poggio di Sotto from Brunello di Montalcino at the Charleston Grill in Charleston, South Carolina.”

What ebook on wine is your go-to useful resource? “The World Atlas of Wine by Hugh Johnson and Jancis Robinson.”

Name the wine area that took you the longest to in point of fact perceive. “Bordeaux.”

What’s your favourite wine and meals pairing? “Kabinett Riesling and spicy Thai food.”

What’s the maximum commonplace wine delusion you need to debunk? “Not all wine needs to be aged for an extended period of time. There are many youthful wines that are fantastic and ready to drink!”

What’s your favourite bottle of wine beneath $20? “A 2017 Three Wine Company Zinfandel from Contra Costa County in California.”

What’s your favourite bottle of wine over $1,000? “1945 Domaine Huet, Le Haut-Lieu, Moëlleux, 1ère Trie.”

What device do you employ to open a bottle? “Pulltap’s original waiter corkscrew.”

Josh Lit is the wine director at New York’s Gotham Bar & Grill.

Interview has been condensed and edited.