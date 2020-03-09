‘Wuhan Virus’ Trends After Congressman Ted Lieu Condemns Republican Paul Gosar for Calling Coronavirus ‘Wuhan Virus’

The word “Wuhan Virus” started trending around the United States on Sunday night time after Democratic Congressman Ted Lieu condemned Republican Congressman Paul Gosar for calling the radical coronavirus the “Wuhan virus.”

Gosar, at the side of Republican Senator Ted Cruz, introduced previous nowadays that they are going to be present process 14 days of self-quarantine after each entering touch with a person at CPAC who later examined sure for COVID-19. In a commentary shared to Twitter, Gosar stated that he, at the side of three of his senior personnel, are formally below quarantine after “sustained contact at CPAC with a person who has since been hospitalized with the Wuhan Virus.”

In reaction, Lieu, who was once born in Taiwan, stated Gosar’s number of the time period “Wuhan Virus is an example of the myopia that allowed it to spread in the US.”

“The virus is not constrained by country or race. Be just as stupid to call it the Milan Virus,” the Democrat added. “I will pray for you, your staff & the person hospitalized.”

Also, calling #COVID-19 the Wuhan Virus is an instance of the myopia that allowed it to unfold in the USA. The virus isn't constrained by means of nation or race. Be simply as silly to name it the Milan Virus.

In a commentary on Sunday night time, Gosar stated he got here in touch with the inflamed particular person for “an extended period of time, and we shook hands several times,” however famous that he’s “not currently experiencing any symptoms.”

The Republican congressman stated he’s going to “remain at my house in Arizona” for the 14-day quarantine duration and also will shut his Washington D.C. workplace for the week “out of an abundance of caution.”

Cruz launched a an identical commentary this night time pronouncing his 14-day quarantine after a temporary interplay with an inflamed particular person at CPAC over every week in the past, which “consisted of a brief conversation and handshake.”

“I’m not experiencing any symptoms, and I feel fine and healthy,” the senator defined. “Given that the interaction was 10 days ago, that the average incubation period is 5-6 days, that the interaction was for less than a minute, and that I have no current symptoms, the medical authorities have advised me that the odds of transmission from the other individual to me were extremely low.”

Tens of hundreds of Americans took to Twitter to weigh in on Lieu’s grievance of Gosar over his Wuhan virus reference, with some critics condemning the Republican’s observation as “racist” or “xenophobic.” Others defended the congressman’s use of the time period. As of Sunday night time, “Wuhan Virus” rose to the sixth-most trending subject at the social media platform around the United States. At the time of e-newsletter, the subject had garnered greater than 31,000 tweets.

“Most people call it the coronavirus. Some call it Covid-19. But only the most ignorant and racist among us would call it the Wuhan virus,” surgeon Eugene Gu tweeted.

“Hope you’re okay, but perhaps while you’re quarantined, you will realize how astoundingly xenophobic it is to call it the Wuhan Virus,” tweeted Sleeping Giants, a social media activism group.

“Just astoundingly gross to call it the Wuhan Virus,” MSNBC host Chris Hayes tweeted.

“The second dumbest member of the house is calling it wuhan virus because he’s figured out there must be a way to get racism involved,” Daily Beast editor Molly Jong-Fast tweeted.

“A GOP congressman is quarantining himself after sustained contact with a person with Covid-19 (Coronavirus), but he insists on calling it the ‘Wuhan Virus,’ presumably to blame China for this pathogen,” CNN criminal analyst Renato Mariotti tweeted.

“Yes, we’re sorry @DrPaulGosar, but if you refuse to use the medical terms and insist on using a place to describe the virus, then ‘Wuhan Virus’—which I’m sure you didn’t pick to be racist!—won’t work. We can’t trace your outbreak’s source that way,” legal professional Max Kennerly tweeted. “No, you have ‘CPAC Virus.'”

Some conservatives defended Gosar’s use of the time period as reputable.

“I call it the Wuhan Virus. I’m Chinese. I must be suffering from a serious case of internalized racism,” tweeted Ian Miles Cheong, managing editor of Human Events, a conservative American political information site.

“Is it also astoundingly gross when Chinese in Asia call it the Wuhan Virus?” Cheong added in every other tweet.

