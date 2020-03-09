Whole of Italy under coronavirus lockdown with travel and public gatherings banned as deaths soar past 450





THE entire country of Italy is now under coronavirus lockdown the Prime Minister announced today.

Over the weekend 16 million people in Lombardy and northern Italy were placed under strict rules as coronavirus cases in the country soared.

As the country became the second-worst affected in the world, Italy introduced the suspension of public gatherings, closure of cinemas, banning of weddings and funerals and school and university closures as well as a whole host of other drastic measures.

Italian prime minister Giuseppe Conte signed the decree in the early hours of Sunday morning.

He said: “We want to guarantee the health of our citizens. We understand that these measures will impose sacrifices, sometimes small and sometimes very big.

“But this is a time where we must take responsibility for ourselves.”

He added: “We have to limit the spread of the virus and prevent our hospitals from being overwhelmed.”

