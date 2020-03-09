Who is Lorenzo Gilyard? Serial killer suspected of murdering 13 women and girls





LORENZO Gilyard is an American serial murderer who is said to have killed up to 13 women and girls.

Here’s what we know about the man named the Kansas City Strangler.

Who is Lorenzo Gilyard?

Lorenzo Jerome Gilyard, Jr. is a former trash company supervisor and a convicted serial killer.

Born on May 24, 1950, Gilyard comes from a family seeped in crime as his brother and sister were both convicted of murder prior to his conviction.

His dad, Lorenzo Sr was convicted of rape in 1970, his brother Darryl was convicted of a drug-related murder in 1989 and sentenced to life without parole.

And his sister, Patricia was a prostitute and also convicted of the murder of a client in 1983 and served a 10-year sentence.

How many people did he kill?

Gilyard is alleged to have raped and murdered 13 women and girls between 1977 and 1993.

He was convicted of six counts of murder on March 16, 2007 and jailed for life without parole.

Currently, he is based in the Western Misssouri Correctional Centre where is serving life without parole.

Most of his confirmed and suspected victims were believed to be sex workers.

The string of murders, which started in 1977, went unsolved until 2003 when DNA technology linked all thirteen together

He became known as the Kansas City Strangler.

When was he on Serial Killer with Piers Morgan?

Gilyard initially featured in Piers Morgan’s controversial show, ‘Serial killer with Piers Morgan’ on Thursday 1 March, 2018.

We’ll get the opportunity to look at the evidence once again and hear from Gilyard himself about the heinous crimes, as ITV give us a glimpse into the mind of a serial killer once again with a re-run of the show.

Serial killer with Piers Morgan will be shown tonight, Monday, March 9, 2020 at 11.45 pm.

Piers visited the murderer in his Missouri lock up interviewing him for the ITV show.

He also met the daughter of one of Gilyard’s victims whose entire adult life has been defined by the brutal slaying of her mum.





