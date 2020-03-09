White House Press Sec. Stephanie Grisham Says ‘Healthy’ Trump Will Be ‘Just Fine’ During Coronavirus Outbreak

The morning after Surgeon General Jerome Adams declared the 73-year-old president “healthier than what I am” on CNN’s State of the Union, White House Press Secretary Stephanie Grisham in a similar way downplayed considerations about Donald Trump’s well being on Fox & Friends.

Asked by means of co-host Ainsley Earhardt if Trump would proceed to carry marketing campaign rallies all through the coronavirus outbreak regardless of warnings about older Americans averting crowds, Grishman mentioned, “Yes, he plans on still holding rallies.”

“And I’ll tell you what, with our president, this man who doesn’t sleep and who I have seen work 15, 16 hours a day every day, I have no problem thinking that he is going to be just fine and just healthy,” she endured.

Next, Steve Doocy raised extra considerations over a CPAC attendee who interacted with a number of individuals of Congress earlier than trying out certain for the virus. “Apparently, he shook hands with Matt Schlapp and Matt Schlapp shook hands with the president,” he mentioned. “Is the president a little freaked out about that?”

“No, not at all,” she spoke back, explaining that Trump is taking the “appropriate precautions” all through the outbreak. “The president of the United States, as we all know, is quite a hand washer,” Grisham mentioned of the infamous germaphobe. “He uses hand sanitizer all the time. So he’s not concerned about this at all.”

Grisham’s assurances practice a file from The Washington Post that cited a “growing sense of concern and uncertainty” about Trump’s possible to contract the virus and mentioned: “Concerns for the president’s personal health have also escalated as the death toll from the virus has risen, with most of the victims being senior citizens.”

Later within the interview, Grisham went after each Democrats and the media for bold to criticize the Trump management’s dealing with of the disaster. “I just want to stress to politicians and the media to stop using this as a tool to politicize things and to scare people,” she mentioned.