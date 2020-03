What Teams Have Qualified for the NCAA Basketball Tournament 2020? Conference Tournament Schedules, TV Listings

Men’s basketball groups from round the nation have begun punching their tickets for the NCAA Division I match, often referred to as March Madness and “The Big Dance.” Though the primary meetings won’t get started their tournaments till early in the week, smaller meetings have already begun, and a few have already ended.

There are 32 meetings in Division I basketball, and the winner of every convention match will get an automated bid into the NCAA match. Then an expansion committee names the last 36 groups, after which seeds them.

The NCAA Selection Show will probably be proven survive Sunday, March 15, 2020 at 6 p.m. ET on CBS.

Here are the groups who’ve mechanically certified for the NCAA males’s basketball match via successful their respective convention match championships:

America East — Championship recreation March 14

American Athletic — Championship recreation March 15

Atlantic 10 — Championship recreation March 15

ACC — Championship recreation March 14

Atlantic Sun — Liberty University (30-4)

Big 12 — Championship recreation March 14

Big East — Championship recreation March 14

Big Sky — Championship recreation March 14

Big South — WInthrop (24-10)

Big Ten — Championship recreation March 15

Big West — Championship recreation March 14

Colonial — Championship recreation March 10

Conference USA — Championship recreation March 14

Horizon League — Championship recreation March 10

Ivy League — Championship recreation March 15

Metro Atlantic Athletic (MAAC) — Championship recreation March 14

Mid-American (MAC) — Championship recreation March 14

Mid-Eastern Athletic (MEAC) — Championship recreation March 14

Missouri Valley — Bradley (23-11)

Mountain West — Utah State (26-8)

Northeast — Championship recreation March 10

Ohio Valley — Belmont (26-7)

Pac-12 — Championship recreation March 14

Patriot League — Championship recreation March 11

SEC — Championship recreation March 15

Southern — Championship recreation March 9

Southland — Championship recreation March 14

Southwestern Athletic (SWAC) — Championship recreation March 14

Summit League — Championship recreation March 10

Sun Belt — Championship recreation March 15

West Coast — Championship recreation March 10

Western Athletic (WAC) — Championship recreation March 14

The Michigan State Spartans rejoice their percentage of a Big Ten Championship after defeating the Ohio State Buckeyes 80-69 at the Breslin Center on March 08, 2020 in East Lansing, Michigan.

Photo via Gregory Shamus/Getty Images

How to look at every Conference Tournament

America East — March 7-14 (bracket)

Site: Higher seeds play a house recreation

Top Four seeds: 1. Vermont, 2. Stony Brook, 3. Hartford, 4.UMBC

Semifinals: Tuesday, March 10

Championship: Saturday, March 14, 11 a.m. • ESPN2

American Athletic — March 12-15 (bracket)

Site: Fort Worth, Texas

Top Four seeds:

Semifinals: Saturday, March 14 (Three p.m., Five p.m. • each on ESPN2)

Championship: Sunday, March 15, 3:15 p.m. • ESPN

Atlantic 10 — March 11-15 (bracket)

Site: Brooklyn, New York

Top Four seeds: 1. Dayton, 2. Richmond, 3. Rhode Island, 4 Saint Louis

Semifinals: Saturday, March 14 (1 p.m., 3:30 p.m. • each on CBS Sports Network)

Championship: Sunday, March 15, 1 p.m. • CBS

ACC — March 10-14 (bracket)

Site: Greensboro, North Carolina

Top Four seeds: 1. Florida State, 2. Virginia, 3. Louisville, 4. Duke

Semifinals: Friday, March 13 (7 p.m., Nine p.m. • ESPN Network TBD)

Championship: Saturday, March 15, 8:30 p.m. • ESPN

Atlantic Sun — March 3-8 (bracket)

Site: Higher seeds play a house recreation

Top Four seeds: 1. Liberty, 2. North Florida, 3. Lipscomb, 4. Stetson

Semifinals: Liberty d. Stetson, 66-62; Lipscomb d. North Florida, 73-71

Championship: Liberty d. Lipscomb, 73-57

Winner/Automatic NCAA Bid: Liberty University

Big 12 — March 11-14 (bracket)

Site: Kansas City, Missouri

Top Four seeds: 1. Kansas, 2. Baylor, 3. Oklahoma, 4. Texas

Semifinals: Friday, March 13 (7 p.m., Nine p.m. • ESPN or ESPN2)

Championship: Saturday, March 14, 6 p.m. • ESPN)

Big East — March 11-14 (bracket)

Site: New York City, New York

Top Four seeds: 1. Creighton, 2. Villanova, 3. Seton Hall, 4. Providence

Semifinals: Friday, March 13 (6:30 p.m., Nine p.m. • each on FS1)

Championship: Saturday, March 14, 6:30 p.m. • FOX

Big Sky — March 11-14 (bracket)

Site: Boise, Idaho

Top Four seeds: 1. Eastern Washington, 2. Northern Colorado, 3. Montana, 4. Portland State

Semifinals: Friday, March 13 (7:30 p.m., 10 p.m.)

Championship: Saturday, March 14, Eight p.m. • ESPN

Big South — March 3-8 (bracket)

Site: Campus websites

Top Four seeds: 1. Radford, 2. WInthrop, 3. Garner-Webb, 4. Longwood

Semifinals: No. 5 Hampton d. No. 1 Radford, 86-78; No. 2 Winthrop d. No. 3 Gardner-Webb, 78-66

Championship: WInthrop d. Hampton, 76-68

Winner/Automatic NCAA Bid: Winthrop

Big Ten — March 11-15 (bracket)

Site: Indianapolis, Indiana

Top Four seeds: 1.

Semifinals: Saturday, March 14 (1 p.m. and 25 mins after • each on CBS)

Championship: Sunday, March 15, 3:30 p.m. • CBS)

Big West — March 12-14 (bracket)

Site: Anaheim, California

Top Four seeds: 1. UC-Irvine, 2. CSUN, 3. UC Santa Barbara, 4. Hawai’i

Semifinals: Friday, March 13 (9:30 p.m., Midnight • each on ESPNU)

Championship: Saturday, March 14, 11:30 p.m. • ESPN2

Colonial — March 7-10 (bracket)

Site: Washington, D.C.

Top Four seeds: 1. Hofstra, 2. William & Mary, 3. Towson, 4. Charleston

Semifinals: Monday, March 9 (6 p.m., Eight p.m. • each on CBS Sports Network)

Championship: Tuesday, March 10, 7 p.m. • CBS Sports Network

Conference USA — March 11-14 (bracket)

Site: Frisco, Texas

Top Four seeds: 1. North Texas, 2. Western Kentucky, 3. Louisiana Tech, 4. Charlotte

Semifinals: Friday, March 13 (1:30, 3:30 p.m. • CBS Sports Network)

Championship: Saturday, March 14, 7:30 p.m. • CBS Sports Network

Horizon League — March 3-10 (bracket)

Site: Campus websites, then Indianapolis, Indiana

Top Four seeds: 1. Wright State, 2. Northern Kentucky, 3. Green Bay, 4. UIC

Semifinals: Monday, March 9 (7 p.m. on ESPNU, 9:30 p.m. on ESPN2)

Championship: Tuesday, March 10, 7 p.m. ESPN or ESPN2)

Ivy League — March 14-15 (bracket)

Site: Cambridge, Massachusetts

Top Four seeds: 1. Yale, 2. Harvard, 3. Princeton, 4. Penn

Semifinals: Saturday, March 14 (11 a.m., 2 p.m. • each on ESPNU))

Championship: Sunday, March 15, midday • ESPN2

Metro Atlantic Athletic (MAAC) — March 10-14 (bracket)

Site: Atlantic City, New Jersey

Top Four seeds: 1. Sienna, 2. Saint Peter’s, 3. Rider, 4. Monmouth

Semifinals: Friday, March 13 (6 p.m., 8:30 p.m. • each on ESPN News)

Championship: Saturday, March 14, Four p.m. • ESPNU

Mid-American (MAC) — March 9-14 (bracket)

Site: March Nine campus websites, last rounds in Cleveland, Ohio

Top Four seeds: 1. Akron, 2. Bowling Green, 3. Ball State, 4. Northern Illinois

Semifinals: Friday, March 13 (7 p.m., 9:30 p.m. • each on CBS Sports Network)

Championship: Saturday, March 14, 7:30 p.m. • ESPN2

Mid-Eastern Athletic (MEAC) — March 10-14 (bracket)

Site: Norfolk, Virginia

Top Four seeds: 1. NC Central, 2. North Carolina A&T, 3. Norfolk State, 4 Bethune-Cookman

Semifinals: Friday, March 13 (6 p.m., Eight p.m.)

Championship: Saturday, March 14, 1 p.m. • ESPN2

Missouri Valley — March 5-8 (bracket)

Site: St. Louis, Missouri

Top Four seeds: 1. Northern Iowa, 2. Loyola, 3. Indiana State, 4. Bradley

Semifinals: No. 4 Bradley d. No. 8 Drake, 76-66; No. 7 Valparaiso d. No. 6 Missouri State, 89-82

Championship: No. 4 Bradley d. Valparaiso, 80-66

Winner/Automatic NCAA Bid: Bradley

Mountain West — March 4-7 (bracket)

Site: Las Vegas, Nevada

Top Four seeds: 1. San Diego State, 2. Utah State, 3. Nevada, 4. UNLV

Semifinals: No. 1 San Diego State d. No. 5 Boise State, 81-68; No. Utah State d. No. 11 Wyoming, 89-82

Championship: No. 2 Utah State d. No. 1 San Diego State, 59-56

Winner/Automatic NCAA Bid: Utah State

Northeast — March 4-10 (bracket)

Site: All video games at upper seed’s house court docket

Top Four seeds: 1. Robert Morris, 2. Saint Francis, 3. Sacred Heart, 4. LIU

Semifinals: No. 1 Robert Morris d. No. Four LIU, 86-66 ; No. 2 Saint Francis d. Sacred Heart, 84-72

Championship: Tuesday, March 10, 7 p.m. • TBD

Ohio Valley — March 4-7 (bracket)

Site: Evansville, Indiana

Top Four seeds: 1. Belmont, 2. Murray State, 3. Austin Peay, 4. Eastern Kentucky

Semifinals: No. 1 Belmont d. No. 4 Eastern Kentucky, 60-50; No. 2 Murray State d. Austin Peay, 73-61

Championship: No. 1 Belmont d. No. 2 Murray State, 76-75

Winner/Automatic NCAA Bid: Belmont

Pac-12 — March 11-14 (bracket)

Site: Las Vegas, Nevada

Top Four seeds: 1. Oregon, 2. UCLA, 3. Arizona State, Four USC

Semifinals: Friday, March 13 (Nine p.m. on Pac12 Network, 11:30 p.m. on FS1)

Championship: Saturday, March 14, 10:30 p.m. • FS1

Patriot League — March 3-11 (bracket)

Site: All video games at upper seed

Top Four seeds: 1. Colgate, 2. American 3. Boston University, 4. Army

Semifinals: No. 1 Colgate d. No. 5 Lafayette 89-64; No. 3 Boston Univ. d. No. 7 Bucknell, 64-61

Championship: Wednesday, March 11, 7:30 p.m. • CBS Sports Network

SEC — March 11-15 (bracket)

Site: Nashville, Tennessee

Top Four seeds: 1. Kentucky, 2. Auburn, 3. LSU, 4. Mississippi State

Semifinals: Saturday, March 14 (1 p.m., 3:30 p.m. • each on ESPN)

Championship: Sunday, March 15, 1 p.m. • ESPN

Southern — March 6-9 (bracket)

Site: Asheville, North Carolina

Top Four seeds: 1. ETSU, 2. Furman, UNCG, 4. Mercer

Semifinals: No. 7 Wofford d. No. 6 UT-Chattanooga, 72-70; No. 1 ETSU d. No. 5 Western Carolina, 97-75

Championship: Monday, March 9, 7 p.m. • ESPN

Southland — March 11-14 (bracket)

Site: Katy, Texas

Top Four seeds: 1. Stephen F. Austin, 2. Abilene Christian, 3. Nicholls State, 4. Sam Houston State

Semifinals: Friday, March 13 (6 p.m., 8:30 p.m.)

Championship: Saturday, March 14, 9:30 p.m. • ESPN2)

Southwestern Athletic (SWAC) — March 10-14 (bracket)

Site: Birmingham, Alabama

Top Four seeds: 1. Prairie View, 2. Southern, 3. Texas Southern, 4. Jackson State

Semifinals: Friday, March 13 (3:30 p.m., 9:30 p.m.)

Championship: Saturday, March 14, 6 p.m. • ESPNU

Summit League — March 7-10 (bracket)

Site: Sioux Falls, South Dakota

Top Four seeds: 1. North Dakota State, 2. South Dakota State, 3. South Dakota, 4. Oral Roberts

Semifinals: Monday, March 9 (7 p.m., 9:30 p.m. • Watch ESPN)

Championship: Tuesday, March 10, Nine p.m. • ESPN2

Sun Belt — March 7-15 (bracket)

Site: Campus websites, then New Orleans, Louisiana

Top Four seeds: 1. Little Rock, 2. South Alabama, 3. Texas State, 4. Georgia State

Semifinals: Saturday, March 14 (12:30 p.m., Three p.m.)

Championship: Sunday, March 15, 2 p.m. • ESPN2

West Coast (WCC) — March 5-10 (bracket)

Site: Las Vegas, Nevada

Top Four seeds: 1. Gonzaga, 2. BYU, 3. Saint Mary’s, 4. Pacific

Semifinals: Monday, March 9 (Nine p.m. on ESPN, 11:30 on ESPN2)

Championship: Tuesday, March 10, Nine p.m. • ESPN

Western Athletic (WAC) — March 12-14 (bracket)

Site: Las Vegas, Nevada

Top Four seeds: 1. New Mexico State, 2. UT-Rio Grande Valley, 3. Seattle University, 4. Grand Canyon

Semifinals: Friday, March 13 (Nine p.m., 11:30 p.m.)

Championship: Saturday, March 14, 10 p.m. • ESPNU