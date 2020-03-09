Trump Proposes Fighting Coronavirus With Tax Cuts

President Donald Trump introduced from the White House on Monday night time that he’s having a look at a possible payroll tax lower to lend a hand offset any injury and affect the coronavirus outbreak has had upon the American economic system and inventory marketplace.

Speaking from the White House press briefing room the similar day the Dow Jones skilled a report drop amid issues that the rising coronavirus pandemic will lead to a global financial slowdown, the president mentioned that he’d be talking with Congress on Tuesday about some “dramatic” measures to stimulate the economic system.

Noting that the virus outbreak is one thing that “everybody is talking about all over the world,” Trump went on to mention that he’d be assembly with House Republicans and Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell to talk about a “possible payroll tax cut or relief,” which he added can be “substantial” and a “big number.”

The president moreover said that they’d even be speaking a few plan that will permit hourly salary earners to get lend a hand.

“Whether it be working with small companies, large companies, a lot of companies so that they don’t get penalized for something that’s not their fault,” he added. “It’s not their fault, it’s not our country’s fault. This was something that we were thrown into and we’re going to handle it and we have been handling it very well.”

Trump went directly to announce a couple of extra doable proposals, such because the Small Business Administration providing up extra loans to small companies and further help to a few industries which have been negatively impacted via the outbreak.

“We’re also working with the industries including the airline industry, the cruise ship industry which obviously will be hit,” Trump declared. “We’re working with them very, very strongly. We want them to travel. We want people to travel to certain locations and not to other locations at this moment.”

“Hopefully that will straighten out sooner rather than later, but we’re working with the industries and in particular those two industries,” he persevered. “We’re also talking to the hotel industry and some places actually will do well and some places probably won’t do well at all but we’re working also with the hotel industry.”

The president passed off the remainder of the presser to Vice President Mike Pence, who he has tapped to be the purpose individual at the management’s coronavirus process pressure. After touting his doable tax cuts yet one more time, the president left with out taking any questions, ignoring a number of newshounds, who requested if he have been examined but for the virus whilst noting that Trump has been in touch with individuals who’ve been within the proximity of somebody who used to be inflamed.

Later within the briefing, Pence would no longer say whether or not the president have been examined, however did expose that he himself had no longer. “I have not been tested for the coronavirus,” Pence admitted.